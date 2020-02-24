PREP GYMNASTICS: Kuhnau, Putnam lead Sauk Prairie at Badger Conference Meet

The Sauk Prairie prep gymnastics team is on to the postseason.

The Eagles wrapped up the regular season with an eighth-place finish at Saturday's Badger Conference Meet in Waunakee. Sauk Prairie scored 118.375 points in the eight-team meet, trailing Mount Horeb (143.475), Milton/Edgerton (137.75), Waunakee/DeForest (135.425), Watertown (129.0), Baraboo (128.75), Reedsburg (122.575) and Monona Grove (119.45).

The Eagles' best event was the floor exercise, where they scored 33.175 points to take sixth. Mount Horeb led the field with 36.625 points.

Heidi Kuhnau led Sauk Prairie on the floor, scoring 8.95 points to place eighth out of 40 gymnasts. Ava Putnam added 8.625 points and a 16th-place finish, while Addie Desroches (8.05) took 30th, Emma Bockhop (7.55) took 33rd and Kylie Wilson (7.425) took 36th.

Putnam's 8.625 on the floor exercise was one of three personal records on the day. The junior also set personal records on the uneven bars (6.9) and the all-around (31.65).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Putnam took 16th in the all-around competition, while Kuhnau (33.125) and Desroches (26.35) placed 11th and 22nd, respectively.