PREP GYMNASTICS: Kuhnau, Putnam lead Sauk Prairie at Badger Conference Meet

The Sauk Prairie prep gymnastics team is on to the postseason.
The Eagles wrapped up the regular season with an eighth-place finish at Saturday's Badger Conference Meet in Waunakee. Sauk Prairie scored 118.375 points in the eight-team meet, trailing Mount Horeb (143.475), Milton/Edgerton (137.75), Waunakee/DeForest (135.425), Watertown (129.0), Baraboo (128.75), Reedsburg (122.575) and Monona Grove (119.45).
The Eagles' best event was the floor exercise, where they scored 33.175 points to take sixth. Mount Horeb led the field with 36.625 points.
Heidi Kuhnau led Sauk Prairie on the floor, scoring 8.95 points to place eighth out of 40 gymnasts. Ava Putnam added 8.625 points and a 16th-place finish, while Addie Desroches (8.05) took 30th, Emma Bockhop (7.55) took 33rd and Kylie Wilson (7.425) took 36th.
Putnam's 8.625 on the floor exercise was one of three personal records on the day. The junior also set personal records on the uneven bars (6.9) and the all-around (31.65).
Putnam took 16th in the all-around competition, while Kuhnau (33.125) and Desroches (26.35) placed 11th and 22nd, respectively.
A pair of Mount Horeb gymnasts led the way in the all-around, with Drea O'Connell (37.75) taking first and Lexie Weier (35.425) placing second. O'Connell won the balance beam (9.675), floor exercise (9.525) and uneven bars (9.2), and tied Milton/Edgerton freshman Hannah Dunk for first on the vault (9.35).
Putnam led the Eagles on the balance beam, scoring 8.075 points to take 17th. Kuhnau (7.775) followed in 21st place, while Rachel Endthoff (6.35) took 36th, Wilson (6.275) took 37th and Desroches (5.7) took 39th.
On the uneven bars, Kuhnau (8.05) tied for eighth, Putnam (6.9) took 29th, Desroches (5.1) took 38th, Alexis Strunz (4.6) took 39th and Endthoff (4.5) took 40th.
Kuhnau (8.35) tied for 15th in the vault, followed by Wilson (25th, 8.175), Putnam (28th, 8.05) and Desroches (39th, 7.5).
The Eagles will return to action with Thursday's WIAA Division 2 sectional meet in Mount Horeb.
