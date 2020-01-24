PREP GYMNASTICS: Kuhnau sets Sauk Prairie records in dual win over Monona Grove

Heidi Kuhnau set a pair of school records Thursday night.

The Sauk Prairie High school gymnast broke the program record in the balance beam and floor exercise during a 122.050-118.650 dual-meet win over Monona Grove.

"She has been working extremely hard and definitely deserves the scores she received," Sauk Prairie coach Justine Anderson said of Kuhnau. "She is setting the tone for some of the other girls as well who want to reach those scores in the future and the work ethic at practice has been incredible."

Kuhnau broke a pair of records that had been in place since 1999, scoring a 9.2 on the floor exercise and a 9.1 on the balance beam. She also set a personal record with a 7.85 in the uneven bars, cruising to 34.6 points and the all-around title.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The lone event Kuhnau didn't win was the vault, which was claimed by Waunakee/DeForest's Ellie Van Veghel (8.55). Kuhnau scored an 8.45 to finish as the runner-up.

Ava Putnam also had a nice day for Sauk Prairie, setting personal bests in the balance beam (8.2), floor exercise (8.45) and all-around (30.975). Putnam took third in the all-around, trailing Kuhnau and Van Veghel (31.25).