PREP GYMNASTICS: Kuhnau sets Sauk Prairie records in dual win over Monona Grove

Heidi Kuhnau set a pair of school records Thursday night.
The Sauk Prairie High school gymnast broke the program record in the balance beam and floor exercise during a 122.050-118.650 dual-meet win over Monona Grove.
"She has been working extremely hard and definitely deserves the scores she received," Sauk Prairie coach Justine Anderson said of Kuhnau. "She is setting the tone for some of the other girls as well who want to reach those scores in the future and the work ethic at practice has been incredible."
Kuhnau broke a pair of records that had been in place since 1999, scoring a 9.2 on the floor exercise and a 9.1 on the balance beam. She also set a personal record with a 7.85 in the uneven bars, cruising to 34.6 points and the all-around title.
You have free articles remaining.
The lone event Kuhnau didn't win was the vault, which was claimed by Waunakee/DeForest's Ellie Van Veghel (8.55). Kuhnau scored an 8.45 to finish as the runner-up.
Ava Putnam also had a nice day for Sauk Prairie, setting personal bests in the balance beam (8.2), floor exercise (8.45) and all-around (30.975). Putnam took third in the all-around, trailing Kuhnau and Van Veghel (31.25).
Carina Meixelsperger also put up a big number Thursday, scoring 8.025 points to take fourth in the floor exercise.
The Eagles improved by 7.0 points as a team from Saturday's fourth-place finish at the McLellan Invitational in Holmen.
"They had an incredible night, coming up over seven points from Holmen and three points from our highest team score this year," Anderson said. "We did have the advantage of being on our home equipment, but they also looked really good."
The Eagles will look to carry that momentum into Tuesday's home meet against Reedsburg.