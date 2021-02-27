PREP GYMNASTICS: Lutter takes 16th in all-around as Reedsburg takes 7th in state

LA CROSSE — Reedsburg Area High School's gymnasts got their first taste of the big stage Saturday.

In the program's fifth all-time appearance at state, the Beavers brought six underclassmen to La Crosse on Saturday for the WIAA Division 2 state meet. The young group came away with 133.575 points and a seventh-place finish in an eight-team event that was split into two sessions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While a number of Beavers had attended state in the past as volunteers or spectators, none of them had competed on that level until they found themselves on the vault in the second rotation Saturday.

They put up 34.1 points in the event, with sophomore Brenna Lutter scoring a team-high 8.8 points while junior Rachel Richert (8.45), freshman Emily Craker (8.45), freshman Natalie Brunner (8.4) and sophomore Jaiden Krayer (7.75) also represented the Beavers on the vault.

Lutter's vault started a day in which she scored 34.225 points and placed 16th in the all-around. Her highest individual finish of the day came on the balance beam, where she scored 8.5 points to take 11th. She added an 18th-place finish on the uneven bars (8.075) and a 19th-place finish on the floor exercise (8.85).

