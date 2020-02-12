You are the owner of this article.
PREP GYMNASTICS: Reedsburg drops home dual against Mount Horeb
PREP GYMNASTICS

Brenna Lutter

Reedsburg's Brenna Lutter sticks the landing after her routine on the uneven bars during a Badger North Conference dual meet against Baraboo on Friday at Elite Gymnastics Academy in Baraboo.

 SEAN DAVIS/Capital Newspapers

The Reedsburg prep gymnastics team lost a home dual to Mount Horeb on Monday.

The host Beavers suffered a 141.325-121.675 loss in a Badger North Conference dual meet at Reedsburg Area High School.

Drea O'Connell dominated the meet, winning all four events on the way to winning the all-around title with 37.55 points. O'Connell finished with a 9.7 on the balance beam, 9.5 on the floor exercise, 9.35 on the uneven bars and 9.0 on the vault.

Brenna Lutter and Rachel Richert each led Reedsburg in two events.

Lutter scored 7.8 points to take fourth on the uneven bars. Tianna Piwonski (6.725), Richert (6.65), Jaiden Krayer (5.675) and Alicen Henke (4.95) rounded out the varsity field for the Beavers.

Richert (8.35) and Lutter (8.2) took fourth and fifth, respectively, in the balance beam. Piwonski (7.7) added an eighth-place finish, followed by Maggie John (6.525) and Lourdis John (6.15).

Lutter (8.3), Piwonski (7.9), Maggie John (7.85), Krayer (7.75) and Richert (7.45) competed on the vault, while Richert (8.35), Lutter (8.3), Maggie John (7.8), Piwonski (7.8) and Krayer (7.65) represented the Beavers in the floor exercise.

The Beavers will return to action at Saturday's invitational in Platteville. They'll close out Badger Conference action by hosting Monona Grove on Tuesday.

