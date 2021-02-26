PREP GYMNASTICS: Reedsburg looking for high scores as they enjoy rare trip to state meet

The Reedsburg gymnastics team spent last Saturday's Platteville sectional having a blast.
The Beavers' fun, loose attitude helped earn a trip to the WIAA Division 2 state gymnastics meet, in which they will look to follow the same formula Saturday at Performance Elite Gymnastics in La Crosse.
"We really just want to go to state and have fun with it, not worry about nerves and trying to do good because we do our best when we're having fun,” Reedsburg junior captain Rachel Richert said Tuesday. "We're excited to get to have one more time to have fun and be together."
None of the Beavers have experienced it before, as Saturday will be the program’s fifth time competing at state — and the first since taking ninth overall in 2015.
There will be no shortage of Beavers in La Crosse when they compete in the first of two Division 2 sessions Saturday afternoon. Along with advancing to state as a team, sophomore Brenna Lutter qualified in the all-around and freshman Emily Craker will compete individually in the uneven bars.
While Lutter is making her first state appearance after finishing one spot shy in the uneven bars last season, she's spent years itching to compete in the biggest event in Wisconsin prep gymnastics.
"My step mom is a judge, so I would go and volunteer and flash scores for the girls," Lutter said. "Last year, it was kind of disappointing to me, because I'd always dreamed about going and competing at the state meet. I'd been watching ever since I was little. Just seeing the best of the best competing against each other and supporting each other and seeing how much fun the girls are having."
Richert also has an idea about what it will be like to compete this weekend.
“We went and watched state last year,” she said. “It looks really fun, and it seems like it brings the team together because you're all there together experiencing the excitement. I can't wait to experience it."
Richert and the Beavers won't have to wait much longer. They'll sit out the first rotation Saturday before opening their meet with Richert, Lutter, Craker, Jaiden Krayer and Natalie Brunner on the vault. The Beavers will look to mirror their sectional start, when they opened with a 33.4 on the uneven bars to spark a 136.55-point day and a second-place finish.
"We had a really good day on bars, so from the start we were just in a good mood and it really set the tone for the entire meet,” Richert said, adding that the Beavers weren't sure they'd qualified for state until the final scores were announced. "We knew it was close. We weren't really sure where we finished because we knew the other teams also had a pretty good day. We knew that Mount Horeb was going to be ahead of us, but we knew there were a couple teams in the running for second. We had a really good day, so we were all anxious, nervous and it came down to that last second."
Qualifying for state started well before the Beavers hopped on the bars at sectionals. They overcome a number of hurdles to get to that point during a shortened season that saw limited events and no invitationals due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lutter took a strange path to her spot in the all-around, having her offseason and club training limited before missing the first three weeks of the high school season due to a coronavirus quarantine.
"I did a little bit of conditioning and strengthening at home, but it was nothing like I'd be doing if I was in the gym," Lutter, who didn't test positive for the virus herself, said of how she spent that downtime. "That was kind of tough to just hop right back in. Throughout the season I kind of built myself back up."
As Lutter's growth continued, so did Reedsburg's. After scoring a team-best 132.75 points during the regular season, the Beavers broke through with 136.55 points at sectionals in what was their first major event of the season.
"We knew we had enough talent to make it, it was just going to be whether we pulled ourselves together and stayed calm,” Richert said of when she thought the Beavers had the ability to reach state. "We knew it wasn't going to come naturally and that we had to work and fight for it.”
Lutter and Richert helped direct that fight, serving as captains for a young team with no seniors on the roster.
"I feel like I try to keep everybody in a good mood,” Richert said of her leadership style. “I try to bring the team together and cheer for everyone, whether they do good or bad you always give high-fives, give hugs and move on to the next event. I just keeping everyone positive and upbeat, because it's no fun to compete when you're down and nervous."
"I really enjoy it, because I like pushing the other girls and being a role model," Lutter said of being a captain. "Having that extra responsibility on me helps."
The Beavers aren't putting too much responsibility on themselves Saturday, with Richert saying they just want to keep progressing. After starting on the vault, the Beavers will round out their day with Brunner, Richert, Lutter, Craker and Sarah Schiller on the bars; Brunner, Richert, Schiller, Lutter and Craker on the beam; and Schiller, Brunner, Richert, Craker and Lutter on the floor exercise.
Once their scores are filed away, the Beavers will wait for the second session of the day in order to see where they stacked up. Lutter will also get a chance to see where she stands in the all-around, which she qualified for by scoring 35.875 points and taking third in the Platteville sectional — trailing only Mount Horeb’s Grace O’Neil (36.975) and Sydney Stoenner (36.2).
Lutter showed her well-rounded ability at sectionals, tying for second on the bars (8.75) and third on the beam (9.225) while taking fifth on the floor (9.25) and seventh on the vault (8.65).
"I just want to have fun and do the best that I can," Lutter said, noting that floor is her favorite event. "As a team, we want to maybe see our score increase a little more if we hit all our routines, but I think we mostly just want to have fun, because we're passed the hard part.
"It's just about having fun now that we made it."