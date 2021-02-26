PREP GYMNASTICS: Reedsburg looking for high scores as they enjoy rare trip to state meet

Richert also has an idea about what it will be like to compete this weekend.

“We went and watched state last year,” she said. “It looks really fun, and it seems like it brings the team together because you're all there together experiencing the excitement. I can't wait to experience it."

Richert and the Beavers won't have to wait much longer. They'll sit out the first rotation Saturday before opening their meet with Richert, Lutter, Craker, Jaiden Krayer and Natalie Brunner on the vault. The Beavers will look to mirror their sectional start, when they opened with a 33.4 on the uneven bars to spark a 136.55-point day and a second-place finish.

"We had a really good day on bars, so from the start we were just in a good mood and it really set the tone for the entire meet,” Richert said, adding that the Beavers weren't sure they'd qualified for state until the final scores were announced. "We knew it was close. We weren't really sure where we finished because we knew the other teams also had a pretty good day. We knew that Mount Horeb was going to be ahead of us, but we knew there were a couple teams in the running for second. We had a really good day, so we were all anxious, nervous and it came down to that last second."

