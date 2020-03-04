PREP GYMNASTICS: Reedsburg's season ends at sectionals

The Reedsburg prep gymnastics team closed out its season with a seventh-place finish at the WIAA Division 2 Mount Horeb sectional meet on Feb. 27.
The Beavers scored 118.55 points across the four events, beating out Markesan (116.425) in the eight-team field. Mount Horeb (143.45) and Waupun (134.425) claimed the two team spots at this weekend's state meet in Wisconsin Rapids, while River Valley/Barneveld (129.275), Baraboo (128.275), Monona Grove (119.3) and Sauk Prairie (119.15) rounded out the field.
Reedsburg's Brenna Lutter was one spot shy of qualifying for state as an individual. The freshman's 8.25 on the uneven bars was good for a sixth-place finish, just off the top-five finish that qualifies for state.
River Valley/Barneveld's Lorisa Shatrawka won the uneven bars with a 9.325, followed by Mount Horeb's Drea O'Connell (9.2), Waupun's Isabella Doege (8.875), Mount Horeb's Grace O'Neil (8.7) and Mount Horeb's Elisa Weier (8.45).
Lutter finished her first sectional meet with 33.425 points and a ninth-place finish in the all-around competition. Shatrawka won the balance beam (9.525), floor exercise (9.5) and uneven bars (9.325) on the way to winning the all-around title (37.75). O’Connell won the vault (9.45) and was second in the all-around (37.65).
Lutter led Reedsburg in all four events, taking sixth in the uneven bars (8.25), tying for ninth in the balance beam (8.225) and floor exercise (8.65), and tying for 12th in the vault (8.3).
Reedsburg sophomore Rachel Richert (30.975) took 17th in the all-around, while freshman Jaiden Krayer (27.625) took 22nd and sophomore Lourdis John (24.975) took 25th.
Richert tied for 17th in the floor exercise (8.2) and 18th in the vault (8.175) while taking 21st in the uneven bars (7.3) and 23rd in the vault (7.3); Krayer took 31st in the uneven bars (6.25), 31st in the vault (7.625), 32nd in the floor exercise (7.45) and 36th in the balance beam (6.3); and John took 33rd in the vault (7.475), 38th in the uneven bars (4.95), 39th in the balance beam (5.9) and 40th in the floor exercise (6.65).
Sophomore Maggie John also took 29th in vault (7.775), 30th in the floor exercise (7.5) and 40th in the balance beam (5.85), while senior Alicen Henke (5.35) tied for 35th in the uneven bars.