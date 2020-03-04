PREP GYMNASTICS: Reedsburg's season ends at sectionals

The Reedsburg prep gymnastics team closed out its season with a seventh-place finish at the WIAA Division 2 Mount Horeb sectional meet on Feb. 27.

The Beavers scored 118.55 points across the four events, beating out Markesan (116.425) in the eight-team field. Mount Horeb (143.45) and Waupun (134.425) claimed the two team spots at this weekend's state meet in Wisconsin Rapids, while River Valley/Barneveld (129.275), Baraboo (128.275), Monona Grove (119.3) and Sauk Prairie (119.15) rounded out the field.

Reedsburg's Brenna Lutter was one spot shy of qualifying for state as an individual. The freshman's 8.25 on the uneven bars was good for a sixth-place finish, just off the top-five finish that qualifies for state.

River Valley/Barneveld's Lorisa Shatrawka won the uneven bars with a 9.325, followed by Mount Horeb's Drea O'Connell (9.2), Waupun's Isabella Doege (8.875), Mount Horeb's Grace O'Neil (8.7) and Mount Horeb's Elisa Weier (8.45).

Lutter finished her first sectional meet with 33.425 points and a ninth-place finish in the all-around competition. Shatrawka won the balance beam (9.525), floor exercise (9.5) and uneven bars (9.325) on the way to winning the all-around title (37.75). O’Connell won the vault (9.45) and was second in the all-around (37.65).