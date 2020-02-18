PREP GYMNASTICS: Reedsburg takes 7th at Platteville Invite

The Reedsburg prep gymnastics team closed out its invitational season with Saturday’s seventh-place finish in Platteville.

The Beavers scored 123.2 points in the 12-team invitational, trailing Mount Horeb (143.875), Waunakee/DeForest (133.775), Dodgeville/Mineral Point (132.9), Platteville (130.175), River Valley (128.15) and Baraboo (128.25).

Mount Horeb junior Drea O’Connell won the balance beam (9.65) and uneven bars (9.225), finishing with 37.6 points to beat out teammates Grace O’Neil (35.35) and Lexie Weier (35.325) for the all-around title.

Reedsburg's Brenna Lutter took 12th out of 36 individuals in the all-around competition. The freshman scored 9.075 to place third on the vault, 8.625 to tie for 15th on the floor exercise, 7.55 to tie for 29th on the balance beam and 7.25 to tie for 31st on the uneven bars.

Reedsburg's Rachel Richert (32.175) added a 17th-place finish in the all-around, scoring 8.5 on the floor exercise, 8.25 on the vault, 7.9 on the balance beam and 7.525 on the uneven bars.

Tiana Piwonski added an 8.0 on the floor exercise, 7.95 on the vault, 7.4 on the balance beam and 6.9 on the uneven bars to place 26th in the all-around (30.25).

Reedsburg will compete in Saturday’s Badger Conference Meet at Waunakee High School.