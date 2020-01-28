You are the owner of this article.
PREP GYMNASTICS: Reedsburg tops Sauk Prairie in conference dual
PREP GYMNASTICS: Reedsburg tops Sauk Prairie in conference dual

The Reedsburg prep gymnastics team notched a 120.025-119.0 Badger Conference win in Tuesday's dual meet at Sauk Prairie High School.

Reedsburg's Brenna Lutter scored 33.425 points to win the all-around title, beating out Sauk Prairie's Heidi Kuhnau (33.4), Reedsburg's Rachel Richert (32.325), Sauk Prairie's Ava Putnam (29.875) and Sauk Prairie's Addie Desroches (27.275).

Lutter took first in the balance beam (8.725), uneven bars (8.1) and vault (8.65).

Kuhnau had Sauk Prairie's lone first-place finish on the day, scoring 8.9 points to win the floor exercise.

