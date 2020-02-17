PREP GYMNASTICS: Sauk Prairie caps off invitational season in Platteville

The Sauk Prairie prep gymnastics team closed out its invitational season with Saturday’s ninth-place finish in Platteville.

The Eagles scored 117.875 points in the 12-team invitational, trailing Mount Horeb (143.875), Waunakee/DeForest (133.775), Dodgeville/Mineral Point (132.9), Platteville (130.175), River Valley (128.15), Baraboo (128.25), Reedsburg (123.2) and Monona Grove (120.575).

Mount Horeb junior Drea O’Connell won the balance beam (9.65) and uneven bars (9.225), finishing with 37.6 points to beat out teammates Grace O’Neil (35.35) and Lexie Weier (35.325) for the all-around title.

Sauk Prairie's Heidi Kuhnau took seventh out of 36 individuals in the all-around competition. The junior scored 9.15 points to tie for fourth in the floor exercise, 8.6 to tie for fifth on the balance beam, 8.4 to take eighth on the uneven bars and 8.3 to take 18th on the vault.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Heidi had a great meet and, even with a fall on the beam, still placed on every event — except vault — and all-around," Sauk Prairie coach Justine Anderson said of Kuhnau. "She got a PR on bars, which was a great day to do it to get more confidence going into conference. She’s also rivaling for a spot at state and has a decent shot on beam, floor and possibly all-around."