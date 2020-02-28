PREP GYMNASTICS: Sauk Prairie's Kuhnau advances to state in balance beam

Heidi Kuhnau was one of the first individuals to compete on the balance beam Thursday night.

The Sauk Prairie High School junior put up a score of 8.675, then watched it hold throughout the WIAA Division 2 Mount Horeb sectional to qualify for her first career state meet.

"The whole team was crying because they were so happy for her," Sauk Prairie head coach Justine Anderson said. "She has grown into a great teammate and the girls really had her back yesterday."

Kuhnau did just enough to qualify for state, finishing behind River Valley/Barneveld's Lorisa Shatrawka (9.525), Mount Horeb's Drea O'Connell (9.5), Waupun's Isabella Doege (8.9) and Mount Horeb's Lexie Weier (8.875) to take the fifth and final spot.

"She made a bonus for 0.2 on beam that she doesn’t usually make and she made fifth place by only .025, so it was absolutely necessary," Anderson said. "We were on beam in the second round, so very early in the meet, and with a lower score than I was expecting, I was sure she wouldn’t make the cut; and she definitely wasn’t expecting it, which makes it that much better. She deserves to go this year, as she has been working extremely hard in the gym, has a very positive attitude, and has molded into a very coachable athlete. We are excited to take her to state."