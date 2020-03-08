PREP GYMNASTICS: Sauk Prairie's Kuhnau takes 16th in the state on the balance beam

Heidi Kuhnau took the Sauk Prairie High School gymnastics team to a new level Saturday.
The junior placed 16th in the balance beam at the WIAA Division 2 individual state meet in Wisconsin Rapids. It was the best finish of the 2000s for a Sauk Prairie individual, and the program's best since Stephanie Barnes won the Division 2 uneven parallel bars title in 1999. Barnes' title is the only individual championship for a Sauk Prairie program that has never qualified for state as a team.
"Heidi did so well yesterday and handled her nerves way better than I could have ever imagined," Sauk Prairie coach Justine Anderson said Sunday. "She was extremely proud of herself, and so were her coaches. Even with a fall, she felt really good about her performance, which is all we could have asked for. She works extremely hard at practice — in and out of season — as well as in the weight room and is a leader for the team in work ethic, which definitely helped her here. She has come a long way in three years at overcoming nerves in competition as well, so this year was a good year to qualify. She 100% deserved it."
Kuhnau used 8.483 points to take 16th in the balance beam. Mount Horeb's Drea O'Connell won the Division 2 balance beam title with 9.33 points, while Whitefish Bay teammates Addie Gallun (9.317) and Annah Britz (9.217) took second and third.
"She was so nervous but held it together for a beautiful performance, though she did have one fall," Anderson said, noting that Kuhnau proved she could compete with Wisconsin's top gymnasts. "If she would have stayed on, she would have come in sixth place and been on the podium, but I know there are other girls saying the same thing.
"It does make us very excited for next year because that means she can do it again and is competitive with the rest of the state athletes. Hoping she gets to go on more than one event next year too, because she could have kept up yesterday pretty well."
Gallun won the vault (9.533), uneven bars (9.383) and all-around (37.55) titles. The junior beat out O'Connell (37.25), who won the floor exercise (9.567), and River Falls' Autumn Tiede (36.249) in the all-around.
Menomonee Falls/Germantown junior Miranda Knabe won the Division 1 all-around title (38.15). Hartford Union (144.75) and Mount Horeb (143.216) won the Division 1 and Division 2 team titles, respectively, on Friday.
Kuhnau was the first Sauk Prairie gymnast to compete at state since 2017, when Cynthia Flores tied for 25th in the vault and Audrey Pape took 27th in the floor exercise. Kuhnau and the rest of the Eagles will look to carry that momentum into the offseason.
"It definitely got a few of the other girls motivated to stay involved in the offseason to get ready to come back even stronger next year," Anderson said. "Not sure who we have coming in, but we have more talent and potential throughout this entire team than we have previously had, so as long as we can get some kips on bars, we are ready to come back stronger. Luckily, we only have one senior this year that we are losing, but next year we will have a bunch. Looking forward to using them and what they have learned over the last four years to be more competitive next year."
