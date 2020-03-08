PREP GYMNASTICS: Sauk Prairie's Kuhnau takes 16th in the state on the balance beam

Heidi Kuhnau took the Sauk Prairie High School gymnastics team to a new level Saturday.

The junior placed 16th in the balance beam at the WIAA Division 2 individual state meet in Wisconsin Rapids. It was the best finish of the 2000s for a Sauk Prairie individual, and the program's best since Stephanie Barnes won the Division 2 uneven parallel bars title in 1999. Barnes' title is the only individual championship for a Sauk Prairie program that has never qualified for state as a team.

"Heidi did so well yesterday and handled her nerves way better than I could have ever imagined," Sauk Prairie coach Justine Anderson said Sunday. "She was extremely proud of herself, and so were her coaches. Even with a fall, she felt really good about her performance, which is all we could have asked for. She works extremely hard at practice — in and out of season — as well as in the weight room and is a leader for the team in work ethic, which definitely helped her here. She has come a long way in three years at overcoming nerves in competition as well, so this year was a good year to qualify. She 100% deserved it."

Kuhnau used 8.483 points to take 16th in the balance beam. Mount Horeb's Drea O'Connell won the Division 2 balance beam title with 9.33 points, while Whitefish Bay teammates Addie Gallun (9.317) and Annah Britz (9.217) took second and third.

