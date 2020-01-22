PREP GYMNASTICS: Sauk Prairie's Kuhnau takes third in all-around at Holmen invitational

The Sauk Prairie prep gymnastics team took last at Saturday's invitational in Holmen.

The Eagles scored 115.05 points in the four-place McLellan Invitational, trailing La Crosse Central/Logan (127.175), Viroqua (122.275) and Reedsburg (115.725).

Sauk Prairie's Heidi Kuhnau took third place in the all-around competition. The junior scored 32.05 points across the four events, finishing just behind Reedsburg's Brenna Lutter (32.15).

La Crosse Central/Logan's Caelen Lansing won all four events on the way to claiming the all-around title with a 37.425. Lansing won the balance beam in 9.25, the floor exercise in 9.225, the uneven bars in 9.325 and the vault in 9.625.

Kuhnau put together a runner-up finish in the vault, recording a score of 8.85.

Kuhnau used a 7.15 to take fifth in the uneven bars, while teammate Ava Putnam (6.75) took 10th.

Two Eagles were also in the top 10 on the balance beam, with Kuhnau (7.85) taking sixth and Carina Meixelsperger (7.3) placing ninth.

Kuhnau added a sixth-place finish in the vault (8.2).

The Eagles will return to Badger Conference action by hosting Monona Grove on Thursday and Reedsburg on Tuesday.

