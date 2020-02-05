You are the owner of this article.
PREP GYMNASTICS: Sauk Prairie's Kuhnau wins floor exercise at Madison Memorial Invite
Kylie Wilson

Sauk Prairie's Kylie Wilson competes in the floor exercise during a Jan. 23 home dual meet against Monona Grove.

 BROCK FRITZ/Sauk Prairie Eagle

Heidi Kuhnau won the floor exercise to lead Sauk Prairie to a seventh-place finish in the White Division of Saturday's invitational at Madison Memorial High School.

The Eagles scored 118.075 points across the four events, beating Janesville Parker (112.35) in the eight-team division. Waunakee/DeForest won the White Division with 131.775 points, followed by Madison West (128.3), the Eau Claire Memorial co-op (128), Janesville Craig (125.2), Waterford (124.5) and Madison East/La Follette (121.6).

The Wilmot co-op scored 140.25 to win the Green Division.

Kuhnau scored 8.9 points to win the floor exercise, finishing ahead of Waunakee/DeForest's Ashley Domask (8.75) and Madison West's Maya Schneider (8.7).

Kuhnau added a fourth-place finish on the uneven bars (8.2), which Madison East/La Follette's Thea Bender won with 8.875 points.

Kuhnau, a junior, finished with 33.575 points to place third in the all-around, trailing only Janesville Craig's Charli DeGarmo (33.65) and Eau Claire Memorial/North's Emma Loen (33.6).

The Eagles will close out their Badger Conference dual season by visiting Milton on Thursday and hosting Watertown on Tuesday. The conference meet is scheduled for Feb. 22 at Waunakee High School.

