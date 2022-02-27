Reedsburg gymnastics wins Div. 2 Dodgeville sectional title to head back to state

For the first time since 2008, the Reedsburg high school gymnastics team is headed back to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament for the second straight year.

The Beavers, who snapped a six-year state drought last winter, won Saturday’s Div. 2 Dodgeville sectional with 134.625 points to head to Wisconsin Rapids for a second straight season for the first time in 14 years.

Reedsburg narrowly edged out Dodgeville/Mineral Point (134.600) and Viroqua/Cashton/De Soto (133.250) to win the team title. Leading the way for the Beavers was sophomore Emily Craker, who finished second overall in the all-around competition to punch her ticket to state.

Craker score 35.650 points to finish just behind all-around champion Morgan Siekert of Viroqua/Cashton/De Soto (35.775). Along with qualifying in the all-around, Craker won the floor exercise (9.375), tied for first on balance beam (9.100) and took third on the uneven bars (8.575) to qualify as an individual in the other three disciplines.

Joining her as part of the Beavers’ qualifying team are senior Rachel Richert, junior Brenna Lutter, sophomores Natalie Brunner and Sarah Schiller, and freshman Mallory Kreger.

Craker will be joined in the Div. 2 all-around competition by Waupun’s Abby Roecker as the Warriors freshman placed fourth at the Whitefish Bay sectional. Roecker scored 35.875 to finish just behind third-place Kate Graham of Whitefish Bay (36.150).

Roecker notched a pair of runners-up finishes on the floor exercise (9.425) and vault (9.100), adding a fourth-place finish on the balance beam (8.950) to qualify in those three separate disciplines. Behind Roecker, the Warriors placed fifth as a team with a score of 128.000.

Rounding out the area individual qualifiers is Baraboo’s Olivia Fernandez-Hydzik as the Thunderbirds junior punched her ticket through to state in the uneven bars at the Elkhorn sectional last Friday. Fernandez-Hydzik finished fourth with a score of 8.725 and narrowly missed out in qualifying in the all-around, placing eighth with a score of 33.800.

The nimble junior helped the T-Birds place third as a team, scoring 130.925 points, narrowly ahead of rival Sauk Prairie (130.875), while Mt. Horeb (143.100) and the host Elks (136.325) ran away with the two team qualifying spots.

The Eagles’ best individual performance of the day came from sophomore Sara Nehring as she placed ninth on the balance beam (8.500). Nehring (33.500) and freshman McKenna Breunig (33.350) finished 9th and 10th, respectively, in the all-around competition.

The Div. 2 state competition will take place Friday, March 4 at the Wisconsin Rapids High School Field House beginning at 1 p.m.

