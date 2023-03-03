WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Appearing at the WIAA Division 2 state gymnastics meet for the third straight season, Reedsburg looked to deliver a best-ever team finish Friday night.

That didn’t materialize for the Beavers, but what they did get may be more beneficial in the long run. Reedsburg matched its eighth-place finish from a year ago — and in the process gained some more valuable experience at Wisconsin Rapids High School.

The Beavers scored 132.6167 points to finish just ahead of Platteville co-op (132.350). Nicolet (142.750) ran away with the team title ahead of runner-up West Salem (138.000).

“These girls have a lot of talent and it’s great for our program,” coach Ali Schuenke said of the team’s third straight appearance, only the second-ever occurrence in program history.

“It means will hopefully come back again next year, even stronger, better and stick our routines.”

That wasn’t the case early on as the Beavers struggled when they opened on uneven bars with a score of 32.667, highlighted by junior Emily Craker’s 9.250. The Beavers couldn’t turn the corner on their second rotation, scoring 32.383 on balance beam.

Juniors Sarah Schiller (8.667) and Natalie Brunner (8.083), and senior Brenna Lutter (8.233) led the way, but it still wasn’t the start the Beavers hoped for after scoring higher on both events last season. Rather than sulk, Reedsburg rebounded on the floor exercise, posting a 34.200.

“We kept a positive mindset and that helped us," Lutter said. "We kind of just let it go and move onto the next event; that’s all we could do.”

“That’s great thing about gymnastics. Each event is separate and you can leave it on the table and move on, and it shows the mental strength we have," Schuenke said. "Sometimes things don’t go as planned, but you’ve got to go and move on.”

Lutter helped lead the way on floor scoring with an 8.733, while Craker (8.800), Brunner (8.583) and Schiller (8.083) also scored above 8.000.

The Beavers closed with a 33.367 on vault, paced by Craker’s 8.767, to finish the night on an upward trajectory. Schuenke hopes the experience Friday night will help continue that upward trajectory next season.

The trio of Craker, Schiller and Brunner will return next year after being part of the Beavers’ three straight state appearances, while sophomore Mylee Cheek and freshmen Kaly Mueller and Jazmyn Labanski also return next season.

“I think it’s extremely valuable," Schuenke said. "I think learning to deal with this kind of pressure and nerves is great experience, and it’s really going to pay in our favor next year. We have a small team, so we don’t have much depth, but we have a ton of talent so I’m hoping we get some great freshmen, continue on and go for more history next year with the fourth time in a row.”

Lutter is confident the group has the skill to make that a reality.

“Just to work hard and believe in themselves because they’re all very capable and I think they can do it,” she said.

Meanwhile, she’ll be looking on following a great career. A four-year member of the program, the senior was part of the last three state teams and is “really that team leader” as the team’s lone senior, according to Schuenke.

“She centers everybody. She keeps everybody in line, she’s just a great leader, academically and on the team,” Schuenke said. “She did fantastic all-around and I think this was one of her best meets of the season. For it being her career-ending meet, I think she went out with a bang.”

Photos: Action from Friday's Badger Conference dual meet between Reedsburg and Mount Horeb