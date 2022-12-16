Why precision is difficult to obtain in high school gymnastics

High school gymnastics takes precision across routines in four events in hopes of garnering the best score from judges in a competition.

Learning a new routine while trying to maintain elite skills in the other events — which consist of floor, bars, beam and vault — complicates things.

The measurement for each event is like a math equation equal to an opportunity for 10 points, Waupun coach Emily Engelhardt said. Execution is worth up to 4.2 points, composition up to one point, level of difficulty up to three points with a bonus of eight-tenths of a point and there are five requirements per event valued up to two-tenths.

Every gymnast is different, but what stays the same is the goal of getting as much difficulty possible in any routine.

“We have a base routine. We have a goal routine,” Verona-Madison Edgewood co-op coach Rachael Hauser said. “As they work those skills in and we think they’re clean enough, maybe then we’ll integrate them throughout the season. Strategy-wise, if it’s not ready, it’s probably not worth it. Sometimes a clean, simple routine can beat out a higher difficulty routine.”

Engelhardt similarly targets how her gymnasts can get the highest score when figuring out skills to target.

"Then obviously do it well because execution is almost half of their score — how tight they are, if their toes are pointed versus all that,” she said.

It’s a lot to take in for a gymnast, which is why Engelhardt builds daily practice folders for each of her 11 gymnasts that has a list of skills, including warmups, they need to work on.

“Most of these girls, I’ve coached since they were in youth, so I kind of have an idea of what their strengths are and what we’ve been working on,” she said.

Hauser, whose team finished second at the WIAA Division 1 state meet last season, said a gymnast will have a shell of a routine with poses and movements, and you can swap out a leap with a harder skill to make a new connection, move sections around to add in a new skill or scrap it if it doesn’t flow within the routine.

Practice makes perfect

Engelhardt said she breaks down a new skill into “different parts.” She makes drills to accumulate many repetitions in order to build muscle memory.

“Think about riding a bike as a kid and then not ride a bike for 10 years, but you can hop on a bike and you still remember how to do it," Engelhardt said. "That’s muscle memory. You’re building muscle memory every time. They take a turn and work on something. It’s a balance of breaking it down.”

Sun Prairie United coach Shannon Maly said practicing is about progression. You start with a foundation of the skill, and then build from that.

“The process you might learn, even with your yurchenko (a round-off entry vault), we’re learning the approach, we’re learning how we hit the board and then going over the table and flipping it," Maly said. "Every single part of it is building on each other.”

The difficulty of the skill determines how quickly a gymnast can master it. Maly said a back handspring wouldn’t take as long as a yurchenko to learn on vault, for example.

“It’s just numbers, is what gymnastics is,” Sun Prairie senior Sofia Clark said. “It’s getting the numbers in. Those numbers will eventually make that skill look better, too, form-wise, until you feel confident enough to put it in front of a judge.”

Hauser said once a gymnast gets the new skill down and adds it to a routine for the floor event, she wants to see 50-60 clean dance-throughs “to see the level of performance I want.” She doesn’t want the gymnast thinking about her next movement, but instead have her head up, eyes open and starting to give some personality, but that usually doesn’t happen until around 100 practiced routines.

Mount Horeb coach Martha Koller Faust has short-term and long-term goals for her gymnasts. The long-term goal is to hit the new skill 80% of the time in the routine.

What that means is come February, she’s implemented a rule that there will be no more new skills implemented into any routines because the postseason is right around the corner. Sectionals this season will be Feb. 23-25 and the state tournament will be March 3-4.

“Clearly, they’re not going to master it before they can try it out (in front of a judge),” Koller Faust said.

Mind over matter

Confidence and not having mental blocks play a huge role in gymnasts.

“Honestly, if you don’t have any confidence, you won’t be able to do it," said Verona-Madison Edgewood junior Annika Rufenacht, who earned last season's top-all around score at the Division 1 state meet. "It’s all in your mindset and telling yourself you can do it. It makes a big difference.”

Koller Faust, and Mount Horeb seniors Izzy Walker and Annelle Moyer all agreed gymnastics is 90% mental and 10% physical. If a gymnast is hesitant or pulls back in the middle of body movement, that's when injuries can happen.

“I have many mental blocks. It really puts you back when you know you can do something, but it’s just you’re keeping yourself back,” Moyer said.

Walker attributed that to American Olympic gymnast Simone Biles getting the twisties, which is when a gymnast loses her air awareness, as a form of a mental block. The lack of confidence is why Biles dropped out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“It takes the right type of gymnast to be able to fall, hop up and go right away again,” Walker said.

That’s why she is quick to make adjustments.

“In my brain, if I’m falling on something twice in a row at competition, the I’m going to take the next practice to work something else to replace it,” Walker said. “Or I spend extra time working it and giving it a third try, if I fall again (it’s out).”

Having mental blocks can do harm when the gymnast is ready to show it to a judge, too.

“Yeah, because any pause is going to cost you a deduction,” Walker said. “On bars, if I were to do my routine and then stop, and then go for my cast handstand, I’d probably lose two-tenths for the stop and the skill is only worth two-tenths. Unless I have a perfect cast handstand, it’s not going to balance out. It’s not worth it.”

Koller Faust tells her team to turn their brains off so they’re not overthinking during their routine. She doesn’t want her team to think of all the things that could go wrong during their routines and to trust themselves.

“With injuries, it does take time for your body to recover and come back, and mentally trusting your body to do it to perform the skills,” Reedsburg senior Brenna Lutter said.

Conditioning, coordination needed

Whether a gymnast is experienced or not, she needs to be conditioned and coordinated because each event requires both in different ways.

The bars require more upper-body and core strength and endurance. The beam needs coordination and leg strength so they don’t fall. The vault needs stamina to run, upper-body strength to push off the platform and coordination in the air. The floor needs stamina and a mix of leg strength and coordination to go along with choreography.

One thing all of them need is flexibility.

“I think for leaps and jumps, a majority of it is flexibility,” said Reedsburg coach Alexandria Schuenke, who led the Beavers to an eighth-place finish at last season's WIAA Division 2 state meet. “There are certain skills you need flexibility. I would say more the leaps and jumps than the dance part. Different skills need different flexibility. Like bars, you need a lot of shoulder flexibility. And floor, for your leaps and jumps, you need to have it in your legs and in your hips. It really depends. That’s the thing with gymnastics, it’s so versatile. Everyone has their strengths and weaknesses and they’re all different.”

Maly agreed, saying gymnasts who are flexible are less likely to get injured because they’re not overcompensating on different skills.

Hauser said Verona-Madison Edgewood does a lot of body-weight exercises where they’re swinging their whole body around. And in Waupun, senior Nicole Roecker said her team is in the gym lifting weights as well as cardio.

“That and your strength, that’s why strength is a big part of gymnastics because it helps you tremendously,” she said.

