With school records already in hand, Waupun gymnast Abby Roecker sets sights on state achievements

WAUPUN — Emily Engelhardt has seen firsthand, as a coach, manager and board president, how the Waupun Gymnastics Club has produced quality athletes for the high school team, which she’s the head coach of.

Engelhardt got one this season in freshman Abby Roecker, who after having a stellar WIAA Division 2 sectional meet last Saturday at Whitefish High School, qualified for Friday’s individual state meet at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School Fieldhouse.

Engelhardt said Roecker has always been a tough competitor — mentally and athletically. She improved through the youth program and is now figuring out the high school level is harder during her first season.

The latest example of that came at the Whitefish sectional. Against a tough field, Roecker tied Waupun’s vault record with a 9.100, which was previously held by Jasmyn Bensley during the 2015-2016 season. Roecker’s score was good for second place to qualify for state.

“When I tied the vault one, I didn’t know I tied it until awards,” Roecker said. “I didn’t look at any of my scores until after. I was disappointed in myself that I couldn’t celebrate in that moment when I found out otherwise it was exciting.”

Roecker also finished beam with an 8.950 for fourth, she took second on floor with a 9.425 and her 35.875 all-around score was good for fourth place, which was just 0.200 shy of breaking a 22-year old record of 36.050 that’s held by former foreign exchange student Helene Pequin.

“We have hopes and goals every year, but every year is different.” Engelhardt said. “I told them all last week that this is probably the toughest I’ve ever seen the sectional. It goes through its flows and all that, but Nicolet, West Bend East and West were all in our sectional. They’ve been D1, D2, D1, D2 and I know they’ve got some pretty good girls. I knew it was going to be tough. I knew she had the potential to make it, but she just had to hit and she did.”

Each was good enough for Roecker to qualify for state because the top five competitors advance.

“I knew coming into the season, I knew I wanted to make it,” Roecker said. “I didn’t picture it as everything, but I wanted to make it on floor, especially.”

Roecker’s best event is the floor. She owns the school record with 9.550, which she set a few weeks ago at the Marshfield Invite, besting the 9.475 by 2020 graduate Isabella Doege.

“When I broke the floor school record, we were all so happy,” Roecker said. “It was just so exciting.”

Roecker said she had a good day at sectionals because she didn’t watch the other competitors compete.

“I couldn’t watch one go otherwise I would psych myself out and all the pressure would just get to me. By not watching them in that, it made it easier.”

Engelhardt said Roecker is mentally tough because of the way she approaches her events.

“The girls probably hear me say this a lot: This sport is 90 percent mental and 10 percent physical. She definitely is mentally tough,” Engelhardt said. “She’s mentally tough. I know there’s time in the gym where if she sets her mind to something, she gets determined and just works at it and gets it. There’s not much that really gets her.

“Having that fearlessness plus the confidence and willingness to go for stuff, coupled that with her strength and flexibility, she’s just a great combination of everything you need in gymnastics.”

No matter how she does at state, Engelhardt said this year was a success and the future is bright for the freshman.

“This year, we really tried to lay the foundation and build off of everything we’ve been working on in the youth program,” Engelhardt said. “You get to the point of next-level skills, it takes time to develop. We’re definitely not going to rest on this for the next three years.”

