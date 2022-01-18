High school sports highlights: Portage's Erik Brouette scores career high 26 points against Wisconsin Dells

Here's who shined in tonight's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Erik Brouette, Portage boys basketball: Brouette scored a career-high 26 points in Portage’s 77-64 non-conference win over Wisconsin Dells. Brouette’s previous career-high was 22 points in a game against Reedsburg last season. Three other players scored in double figures against the Chiefs. Kyan Reichhoff scored 17 points, and Cooper Roberts and Kaden Hooker each added 13 points for the Warriors.
Reece Cordray, Verona boys hockey: Cordray scored the game-winning goal for Verona in their 3-2 win over Madison West. Cordray’s go-ahead goal was a short-handed one and came in the third period. The Wildcats remain undefeated (11-4-0, 9-0-0 Big Eight) in conference play, and will take the ice again at home Friday night against Madison Memorial.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Monday's action
Boys basketball
Boys basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Milton;7-1;12-2
DeForest;6-1;10-3
Waunakee;6-2;11-5
Watertown;5-2;7-6
Beaver Dam;4-3;7-6
Fort Atkinson;3-4;6-6
Stoughton;3-4;5-6
Monona Grove;1-6;5-9
BADGER WEST
Monroe;7-0;13-1
Mount Horeb;4-2;7-3
Oregon;3-4;7-4
Sauk Prairie;3-4;6-6
Portage;3-5;6-7
Reedsburg;1-6;4-8
Baraboo;1-7;3-9
Edgewood;0-6;3-9
BIG EIGHT
Madison La Follette;8-1;9-2
Middleton;8-1;9-3
Madison East;6-2;8-3
Sun Prairie;4-4;6-5
Verona;3-4;7-4
Janesville Craig;3-5;4-8
Janesville Parker;3-6;6-7
Madison West;3-6;4-7
Madison Memorial;2-6;5-6
Beloit Memorial;1-6;5-8
ROCK VALLEY
Brodhead;7-0;10-3
McFarland;6-2;8-2
East Troy;5-2;9-3
Turner;5-2;6-3
Big Foot;5-3;7-6
Evansville;4-4;7-6
Edgerton;4-4;5-8
Whitewater;2-6;2-9
Clinton;1-8;2-11
Jefferson;0-8;0-13
Monday's result
Portage 77, Wisconsin Dells 64
Girls basketball
Girls basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Monona Grove;7-0;9-4
Beaver Dam;6-1;14-2
Waunakee;5-2;9-5
Stoughton;5-2;8-6
DeForest;3-4;9-6
Watertown;3-4;11-5
Milton;2-5;8-8
Fort Atkinson;1-6;6-8
BADGER WEST
Reedsburg;7-0;15-0
Oregon;5-2;8-6
Edgewood;5-2;8-5
Mount Horeb;3-4;5-7
Sauk Prairie;3-4;10-4
Baraboo;1-6;2-12
Portage;0-7;3-10
Monroe;0-7;0-12
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;7-1;11-2
Madison La Follette;7-2;9-2
Janesville Craig;6-2;8-5
Verona;6-2;9-3
Middleton;5-4;6-8
Madison Memorial;4-4;4-7
Beloit Memorial;3-5;4-7
Madison East;2-6;3-6
Janesville Parker;1-8;1-13
Madison West;0-7;1-8
Rock Valley
Brodhead;10-0;13-2
McFarland;8-2;11-3
Edgerton;7-2;11-2
Jefferson;7-3;8-5
Clinton;6-4;9-6
Evansville;4-6;5-10
East Troy;2-7;2-10
Turner;1-8;3-9
Big Foot;2-7;5-9
Whitewater;1-9;2-12
Boys hockey
Boys hockey
BADGER EAST
Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)
Waunakee;6-0-0;12-2-0
Beaver Dam;7-1-0;11-4-0
McFarland;5-2-0;7-7-0
DeForest;2-3-1;3-6-1
Monona Grove;3-5-0;5-10-0
Milton;2-5-1;6-7-1
Stoughton;0-9-0;1-13-1
BADGER WEST
Madison Edgewood;4-0-0;9-3-0
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells;5-2-0;13-5-0
Oregon;5-3-0;12-6-0
Sauk Prairie;3-2-0;11-2-0
Baraboo/Portage;1-5-0;2-14-0
Monroe;0-6-0;2-14-0
BIG EIGHT
Verona;9-0-0;11-4-0
Janesville;6-3-0;9-6-0
Middleton;5-3-0;11-4-0
Madison Memorial;6-4-0;7-7-0
Sun Prairie;4-3-0;6-6-0
Madison West;4-6-0;5-11-0
Madison La Follette/East;1-7-0;2-10-0
Beloit Memorial;0-9-0;0-14-0
Monday's result
Verona 3, Madison West 2
Girls hockey
Girls hockey
BADGER
Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)
Metro Lynx;5-0-0;12-1-0
Viroqua;6-1-0;7-3-0
Cap City Cougars;5-2-0;8-8-0
Icebergs;5-4-0;7-6-0
Rock County;4-5-0;6-10-2
Badger Lightning;3-5-0;4-6-0
Beaver Dam;0-11-0;0-13-0
Monday's result
Icebergs at Rock County, 7 p.m. no report