High school sports highlights: Portage's Erik Brouette scores career high 26 points against Wisconsin Dells

Stars of the night

Erik Brouette, Portage boys basketball: Brouette scored a career-high 26 points in Portage’s 77-64 non-conference win over Wisconsin Dells. Brouette’s previous career-high was 22 points in a game against Reedsburg last season. Three other players scored in double figures against the Chiefs. Kyan Reichhoff scored 17 points, and Cooper Roberts and Kaden Hooker each added 13 points for the Warriors.

Reece Cordray, Verona boys hockey: Cordray scored the game-winning goal for Verona in their 3-2 win over Madison West. Cordray’s go-ahead goal was a short-handed one and came in the third period. The Wildcats remain undefeated (11-4-0, 9-0-0 Big Eight) in conference play, and will take the ice again at home Friday night against Madison Memorial.