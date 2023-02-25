Here’s who shined in Saturday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Mason Lane, Lodi wrestling: Lane finished fourth at 182 pounds at the WIAA state tournament, losing a decision to Max Matthias of Two Rivers 8-1 at the Kohl Center.

Emersyn Miller, Poynette girls wrestling: Miller pinned Nevaeh Nwachukwu of Saint Croix Falls in 2 minutes, 20 seconds to capture fifth place at the 138-pound class at the state tournament.

Kingston Galetka and William Beck, Pardeeville wrestling: Galetka (132) and Becker (152) both finished sixth at the D-3 WIAA state tournament. Galetka suffered a major decision to Luke Misco of Lena 9-0. Becker was decisioned 10-6 by William Bieber of Coleman.

Treynor Curtin, Reedsburg wrestling: Curtin finished in sixth place at the D-1 106-pound class at the WIAA state tournament. Jon Sternweiss of Marshfield decisioned Curtin 7-5 (SV-1).

From the box

Girls WIAA regional finals – D-2: Grafton 49, Beaver Dam 43; McFarland 69, Reedsburg 47. D-3: Prairie du Chien 54, Columbus 38. D-4: Winnebago Lutheran 65, Randolph 62. D-5: Barneveld 71, Rio 62; Albany 75, Fall River 30.

Jesus Gonzalez of Reedsburg won the fifth-place match of the 220-pound class at the WIAA state tournament. He decisioned Beckett Spilde of Stoughton 5-1.

Sydney Cherney scored 36 points for Reedsburg in its regional final basketball loss to McFarland.