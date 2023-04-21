Stars of the night

Madee Strampe and Isabelle Meyer, Baraboo softball: Strampe’s three-run home run capped a five-run third inning, Meyer’s grand slam capped a six-run fifth and the Thunderbirds overcame an early 7-0 deficit to defeat Monona Grove 12-8.

Ada Smies and Cade Vlietstra, Central Wisconsin Christian track: Smies won the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches) and the triple jump (31-1¼) for the CWC girls and Vlietstra won the high jump (5-6) and took second in the triple jump (39-0½) for the CWC boys at the Dodge County Invitational.