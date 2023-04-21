Here’s who shined in Friday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Madee Strampe and Isabelle Meyer, Baraboo softball: Strampe’s three-run home run capped a five-run third inning, Meyer’s grand slam capped a six-run fifth and the Thunderbirds overcame an early 7-0 deficit to defeat Monona Grove 12-8.
Jake Krueger, Waupun baseball: Krueger drove in four runs to lead the Warriors past Lakeland 11-4.
Ada Smies and Cade Vlietstra, Central Wisconsin Christian track: Smies won the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches) and the triple jump (31-1¼) for the CWC girls and Vlietstra won the high jump (5-6) and took second in the triple jump (39-0½) for the CWC boys at the Dodge County Invitational.
From the box
Lindsay Vander Galien of Randolph/Cambria-Friesland won the 100 high hurdles (16.78 seconds) at the Watertown Invitational.
Reese Moorad scored both goals for Columbus and Luren Ruis scored both goals for Central Wisconsin Christian in a 2-2 tie.
Kason Bode won the pole vault (12-0) and Elliott Romberg won the triple jump (41-10) to help Baraboo to a fourth-place finish at the Watertown Invitational.