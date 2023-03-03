Here’s who shined in Friday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Colin Vieth, Fall River boys basketball: Vieth’s 21 points led nine players in scoring as the Pirates defeated Black Hawk 70-41 in a WIAA Division 5 regional semifinal game.
Carson Brickl and Breyton Wardrop, Sauk Prairie boys basketball: Brickl scored 15 points and Wardrop had 11 for the Eagles, but Monona Grove prevailed 67-61 in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal.
People are also reading…
From the box
WIAA Division 2 regional semifinals: Whitefish Bay 41, Beaver Dam 38.
WIAA Division 3 regional semifinals: Madison Edgewood 60, Lodi 44; Columbus 63, Lomira 46.
WIAA Division 4 regional semifinals: Marshall 73, Pardeeville 70; Belleville 93, Poynette 58.
WIAA Division 5 regional semifinals: Cambria-Friesland 51, Faith Christian 49; Oakfield 50, Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian 49; Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 66, Wayland Academy 49.