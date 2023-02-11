Here’s who shined in the weekend's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Reedsburg wrestling: Treynor Curtin (106), Trenton Curtin (126), Colton Herritz (138), Drew Purifoy (145), Peyton Fry (160), Try Schinker (195) and Jesus Gonzales (220) were all individual champions as the Beavers won the team title at the WIAA Division 1 DeForest regional.
Sam King, Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights boys swimming: King won the 100 breaststroke and swam on the winning 200-freestyle relay to help SPWH to a second-place finish at the WIAA Division 2 Sauk Prairie sectional.
From the box
Peyton Oberg (120), Talan Pichler (152) and Braylon Owen (182) were individual champions for Baraboo at the WIAA Division 1 DeForest regional.
Nolan Vils (285) was an individual champion for Sauk Prairie at the WIAA Division 1 DeForest regional.