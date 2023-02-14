Here’s who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Corbin Wardrop, Sauk Prairie boys basketball: Wardrop scored 19 points to lead four players in double figures as the Eagles downed Portage 66-60.

Ceegan Rauls, Cullen Rauls and Colin Vieth, Fall River boys basketball: Ceegan scored 19 points, Cullen and Vieth each scored 16 and the Pirates defeated Montello 71-47.

Claire Hartman and McKenna Breunig, Sauk Prairie gymnastics: Hartman (uneven bars, floor exercise) won two events and Breunig captured the all-around to lead the Eagles past Watertown 134.050-131.900.

Colin Harrington and Landon Froese, Sauk Prairie boys hockey: Harrington scored four goals and Froese scored three as the Eagles downed Baraboo/Portage 8-1 in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal game.

From the box

Anton Kilde scored 19 points and Kyan Reichoff had 17 for Portage in its loss to Sauk Prairie.

Taylor Hoffman scored 11 points for the Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian girls in a 32-29 win over Horicon.

Cade Burmania led Cambria-Friesland with 17 points in a 71-47 loss to Markesan.

Will Syens scored 16 points and Brock Hoekstra 15 in Central Wisconsin Christian's 61-47 victory over Horicon.





Carter Schwartz's 15 points led Horicon in its loss to Central Wisconsin Christian.