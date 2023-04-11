Here’s who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Evan Sauer, Waupun baseball: Sauer drove in four runs to power the Warriors past Poynette 12-2.
Quetzal Peterson, Lodi girls soccer: Peterson made five saves for the Blue Devils in a 3-0 win over Columbus.
Kayla Hunt, Columbus girls soccer: Hunt made 11 saves in the Cardinals’ loss to Lodi, but couldn’t get any offensive help.
From the box
Lexi Lehman, Lexie Gerritson, and Ava VandeZande each drove in a run for Waupun, but Kewaskum prevailed 4-3.