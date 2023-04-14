Here’s who shined in Friday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Emmett Hull and Evan Sauer, Waupun baseball: Hull and Sauer each had two hits and two RBIs and the Warriors used an early 6-0 lead to fend off Lomira 9-5.
Karlee Nack and Kayla Hunt, Columbus girls soccer: Nack, a freshman, scored in the 40th minute to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead, but the game ended 1-1 with Wisconsin Heights. Hunt made 11 saves for Columbus.
Lauren Ruis, Central Wisconsin Christian girls soccer: Ruis forged a 1-1 tie at the 34-minute mark but the Crusaders couldn’t keep pace with Lakeside Lutheran, losing 4-1.