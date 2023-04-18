Stars of the night

Lexie Gerritson, Waupun softball: Gerritson had three hits and drove in five runs — including a grand slam — as the Warriors coasted past Plymouth 11-1.

Owen Breunig, Lodi baseball : Breunig pitched a three-hit shutout, striking out nine and walking three, to lead the Blue Devils past Lake Mills 5-0.

Will Davies, George Stelling, Montgomery Hartman, Daniel Olson, Nic Korovets and Brady Kunkel, Baraboo boys tennis: The doubles teams of Davies/Stelling (No. 1), Hartman/Olson (No. 2) and Korovets/Kunkel (No. 3) all won in straight sets, providing the winning margin for the Thunderbirds in a 5-2 victory over Sauk Prairie.