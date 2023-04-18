Here’s who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Lexie Gerritson, Waupun softball: Gerritson had three hits and drove in five runs — including a grand slam — as the Warriors coasted past Plymouth 11-1.
Owen Breunig, Lodi baseball: Breunig pitched a three-hit shutout, striking out nine and walking three, to lead the Blue Devils past Lake Mills 5-0.
Will Davies, George Stelling, Montgomery Hartman, Daniel Olson, Nic Korovets and Brady Kunkel, Baraboo boys tennis: The doubles teams of Davies/Stelling (No. 1), Hartman/Olson (No. 2) and Korovets/Kunkel (No. 3) all won in straight sets, providing the winning margin for the Thunderbirds in a 5-2 victory over Sauk Prairie.
From the box
Reese Moorad’s unassisted goal in the 47th minute broke a 2-2 tie and Columbus held on for a 3-2 win over Edgerton.
Claryssa Klenz made eight saves for Hustisford-Dodgeland, but it wasn’t enough in a 1-0 loss to Watertown Luther Prep.
Simon Wenninger at No. 2 singles was the lone bright spot for Reedsburg, beating Hayden Meier of Madison Edgewood 3-6, 6-2, 11-9, in a 6-1 loss.