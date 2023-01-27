high school sports stars of the weekend: CWC tops Mayville in overtime

Here’s who shined in weekend high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Emma Hoffman, Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian girls basketball: Hoffman’s 22 points helped the Crusaders secure a 58-51 overtime victory over Mayville.

Landon Froese, Luke Mast and Kaden Stracke, Sauk Prairie boys hockey: Froese and Mast each had a goal and two assists and Stracke made 26 saves as the Eagles defeated Muskegon 4-2.

Joseph LaRoche, Alex Raymond and Owen Pigeon, Rio co-op wrestling: LaRoche (195 pounds), Raymond (132) and Pigeon (145) all recorded pins for the Rio co-op but it wasn’t enough in a 42-25 loss to Cambridge.

Nataya Donaldson, Beaver Dam girls basketball: Donaldson scored 20 points as the Golden Beavers downed Milton 80-40.

Levi Ness, Owen Breunig, Zane Licht, and Henry Koeppen, Lodi wrestling: Ness (106), Breunig (138), Licht (152) and Koeppen (285) all finished 5-0 as the Blue Devils captured the championship of the Terry Conkin Duals.

From the box

Brooklyn Tortorice scored 12 points and Taylor Moreau 11 in Monona Grove’s 42-29 victory over Watertown.

Emily Craker (35.400) captured the all-around to lead Reedsburg to the championship of the River Valley Invitational.

Taylor Pfaff scored 19 points and Baraboo held on to defeat Mount Horeb 64-57.

Cade Vlictstra scored 20 points to lead Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian past Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 57-46.