 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
PREP BOYS HOCKEY

10 high school boys hockey players to know this winter

  • 0

The high school boys hockey season is set to get underway this month, which offers a lot of talent to follow. 

Here are 10 players to know around the WiscNews area. 

Larson

Larson

Gabe Larson, sr., DeForest co-op

Position: Forward

Something to know: Larson scored seven goals and had four assists last season.

Quotable: Said DeForest coach Brent Richte, “Larson is an explosive four-year starter for the Norskies.”

Bachman mug

Bachman

Sam Bachman, sr., DeForest co-op

Position: Defense

Something to know: Bachman, a teammate of Larson's, scored three goals and handed out five assists last season.

People are also reading…

Quotable: Said Richter, “He’s a three-year starter and a pillar to DeForest’s defensive core.”

Mast mug

Mast

Luke Mast, sr., Sauk Prairie

Position: Forward

Something to know: In 58 career games, he’s scored 128 points (53 goals, 75 assists). He was a second-team Badger West Conference and honorable mention All-State player last year.

Quotable: Said Sauk Prairie coach David Lohrei, “Luke Mast is the tone-setter for this team, as our leading returning scorer and a senior, a lot will be expected of him.”

Alex Woods mug.jpg

Woods

Alex Woods, sr., Beaver Dam

Position: Forward

Something to know: Woods was third on the team in points last season, scoring the second-most goals. He's also a level 4 referee and has his own lawn care business.

Quotable: Said Beaver Dam coach Doug Kraft: “Alex has a strong work ethic and positive personality. Those, along with his skill set, should ensure a successful senior season for him.”

Henry Vick - Beaver Dam

Beaver Dam goalie Henry Vick tracks a shot despite a McFarland attacker screening him during a Badger East Conference game last season at the Beaver Dam Family Center. 

Henry Vick, jr., Beaver Dam

Position: Goalie

Something to know: Vick was an honorable mention All-Badger East Conference goalie last season, posting a 10-5 record with a .930 save percentage. He also had six shutouts.

Caden Brandt - Reedsburg

Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells' Caden Brandt, center, celebrates with teammates Trevor Slaght, left, and Carson Brandt during last year's WIAA Division 1 regional quarterfinal against Baraboo/Portage. Caden Brandt reached 100 career goals against the Thunderbirds. 

Caden Brandt, sr., Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells

Position: Forward

Something to know: Brandt finished with 52 points (28 goals and 24 assists) last season while earning honorable mention Badger West All-Conference honors. He’s a team captain.

Quotable: Said Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells coach Neil Mattson, “Caden Brandt is a wonderful young man. Caden is a very humble individual. I believe if all goes well, Caden should be first-team all-conference. We have a great group of young men on RWD with a team-first approach.”

Brady Baldwin - Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells

Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells forward Brady Baldwin skates with the puck last season. 

Brady Baldwin, jr., Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells

Position: Forward

Something to know: Baldwin scored eight goals and had 10 assists last season.

Micah Buchholz - Waupun

Waupun forward Micah Buchholz maneuvers with the puck during a game last season.

Micah Buchholz, sr., Waupun

Position: Forward

Something to know: Buchholz was an honorable mention All-Badgerland Conference forward with six goals and four assists last season.

Holz mug

Holz

Mason Holz, jr., Waupun

Position: Forward

Something to know: Holz was an honorable mention All-Badgerland Conference forward, who scored 14 goals and had eight assists last season.

Carson Zick - Baraboo

Baraboo co-op defenseman Carson Zick works with the puck during a game in December 2020. 

Carson Zick, jr., Baraboo co-op

Position: Defense

Something to know: Zick was an honorable mention All-Badger West Conference defenseman last season, scoring nine goals to go along with 12 assists.

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Josh Lambo's lawsuit against Jacksonville Jaguars dismissed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News