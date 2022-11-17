10 high school boys hockey players to know this winter

The high school boys hockey season is set to get underway this month, which offers a lot of talent to follow.

Here are 10 players to know around the WiscNews area.

Gabe Larson, sr., DeForest co-op

Position: Forward

Something to know: Larson scored seven goals and had four assists last season.

Quotable: Said DeForest coach Brent Richte, “Larson is an explosive four-year starter for the Norskies.”

Sam Bachman, sr., DeForest co-op

Position: Defense

Something to know: Bachman, a teammate of Larson's, scored three goals and handed out five assists last season.

Quotable: Said Richter, “He’s a three-year starter and a pillar to DeForest’s defensive core.”

Luke Mast, sr., Sauk Prairie

Position: Forward

Something to know: In 58 career games, he’s scored 128 points (53 goals, 75 assists). He was a second-team Badger West Conference and honorable mention All-State player last year.

Quotable: Said Sauk Prairie coach David Lohrei, “Luke Mast is the tone-setter for this team, as our leading returning scorer and a senior, a lot will be expected of him.”

Alex Woods, sr., Beaver Dam

Position: Forward

Something to know: Woods was third on the team in points last season, scoring the second-most goals. He's also a level 4 referee and has his own lawn care business.

Quotable: Said Beaver Dam coach Doug Kraft: “Alex has a strong work ethic and positive personality. Those, along with his skill set, should ensure a successful senior season for him.”

Henry Vick, jr., Beaver Dam

Position: Goalie

Something to know: Vick was an honorable mention All-Badger East Conference goalie last season, posting a 10-5 record with a .930 save percentage. He also had six shutouts.

Caden Brandt, sr., Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells

Position: Forward

Something to know: Brandt finished with 52 points (28 goals and 24 assists) last season while earning honorable mention Badger West All-Conference honors. He’s a team captain.

Quotable: Said Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells coach Neil Mattson, “Caden Brandt is a wonderful young man. Caden is a very humble individual. I believe if all goes well, Caden should be first-team all-conference. We have a great group of young men on RWD with a team-first approach.”

Brady Baldwin, jr., Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells

Position: Forward

Something to know: Baldwin scored eight goals and had 10 assists last season.

Micah Buchholz, sr., Waupun

Position: Forward

Something to know: Buchholz was an honorable mention All-Badgerland Conference forward with six goals and four assists last season.

Mason Holz, jr., Waupun

Position: Forward

Something to know: Holz was an honorable mention All-Badgerland Conference forward, who scored 14 goals and had eight assists last season.

Carson Zick, jr., Baraboo co-op

Position: Defense

Something to know: Zick was an honorable mention All-Badger West Conference defenseman last season, scoring nine goals to go along with 12 assists.