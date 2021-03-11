ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Connor Strasser, Beaver Dam

Year in school: Junior.
Sports/Activities: Hockey and football.
Most memorable sports moment: Winning state back to back bantam year.
Game-day superstition: Lucky underwear.
Nickname: Connino.
Favorite sport: Hockey.
Favorite sports team: Pittsburgh penguins.
Favorite athlete(s): NFL player Marcus Mariota or NHL star Sidney Crosby.
Favorite movie: "San Andreas."
Favorite book: The Maze runner series.
Favorite food: Shrimp.
Favorite restaurant: Joe’s Crab Shack (Daytona Beach).
Dream vacation: Two-week all inclusive beach resort in Hawaii.
Cats or dogs: Cats.
What will you remember most about this season? Enjoying the last year of hockey with the seniors.
Favorite team to face: Waupun (hockey).
Why do you like playing in sports? I am a competitive person, so I like playing against other teams, and it’s a way to make new friends.
What has sports done for you to grow as a person? It has helped me to strive for things in life, and never look back.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: To give it your all every time, because there will be a time in life where you may never play again, so make every time count.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? I would buy a Tesla, and a McLaren, then I would buy my mom and dad their dream cars.
What are three words that describe you? Funny, crazy and energetic.
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Kevin Hart.
Role models: Mom, Dad and Colin Biel.
What songs do you listen to before a game? "Better together" by Luke Combs.
Pre-game meal: An 8 in. sub from Jimmy Johns with a bag of barbecue chips (put some chips on the sub).