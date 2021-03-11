ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Connor Strasser, Beaver Dam

Favorite team to face: Waupun (hockey).

Why do you like playing in sports? I am a competitive person, so I like playing against other teams, and it’s a way to make new friends.

What has sports done for you to grow as a person? It has helped me to strive for things in life, and never look back.

My advice to young kids involved in sports: To give it your all every time, because there will be a time in life where you may never play again, so make every time count.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? I would buy a Tesla, and a McLaren, then I would buy my mom and dad their dream cars.

What are three words that describe you? Funny, crazy and energetic.

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Kevin Hart.

Role models: Mom, Dad and Colin Biel.

What songs do you listen to before a game? "Better together" by Luke Combs.