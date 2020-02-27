ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Daniel Smolen, Beaver Dam

Year in school: Senior.
Sports/Activities: Soccer, hockey and tennis.
Most memorable sports moment: My first bantam game, I got hit so hard I went out the door.
Game-day superstition: Don’t have one.
Nickname: Danny.
Favorite sport: Hockey.
Favorite sports team: Pittsburgh Penguins.
Favorite athlete: Ryan Suter.
Favorite movie: “Wizard of Oz.”
Favorite book: “The Boys of Winter.”
Favorite food: Cookies.
Favorite restaurant: Qdoba.
Dream vacation: To go to Europe to play hockey.
Cats or dogs: Dogs.
Favorite team to play against: Waupun.
How has the season progressed? Our team is doing well and working hard.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: To never give up and work hard and have fun.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? A lot of hockey stuff to give back to the rink and a house for my mom.
What are three words that describe you? Determined, persistent and caring.
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Wayne Gretzky.
Post high school plans: I plan on playing junior hockey somewhere, or go play hockey at Marian University.
Role model: My mom.
What songs do you listen to before a game? Anything that comes on.
Pre-game meal: Jimmy John’s.
Game-day routine: Tape all my sticks, drink a Bang and stretching.