ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Josh Stuebe, Dodgeland

Smartest teammate: Ben Cremers.

Team goals for season: Have fun and play to win.

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Push through the hard times both in sports and in life.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? I’d give some money to my school and hockey rink, then I would save the rest for college.

What are three words that describe you? Passionate and hard working.

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Capt. Florent Groberg.

Post high school plans: Go to a university and earn a degree in accountancy and also join the Army ROTC.

Role models: My father and brother.

What songs do you listen to before a game? I don’t listen to any music of my own before the game.

Pre-game meal: Jimmy John’s ham and cheese sub.

Game-day routine: Relax, stretch and then focus.

