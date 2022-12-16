Big second period lifts Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells past Monroe

REEDSBURG — Seven games into the 2022-2023 boys hockey season, the Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells co-op hadn’t figured out what kind of team it was because there are some young players up front and some playing new positions.

That changed in the second period of Friday’s game when the Cheavers scored three goals en route to a 5-2 victory over Monroe.

“We found our identity tonight, in the second period,” Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells coach Neil Mattson said. “We (play) a grinding, physical style of hockey. We’re blue collar.”

The Cheavers (4-4, 2-3 Badger West) found themselves trailing Monroe (5-5, 1-4) 1-0 after the first period when Gavin Roth scored on the power play 10 minutes, 31 seconds into the game.

Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells’ Brady Baldwin attributed the second-period performance to communication among his teammates.

“I thought we came out a little flat in the first,” he said. “Once we came on the ice in the second period, I thought we started talking. That’s when we started really firing off on all cylinders. I thought that’s when we had a kickstart and started going.”

Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells woke up when Brady Baldwin scored an unassisted goal just 3:29 into the second period. It was his first of two goals.

“Brady is not a big guy on the ice, obviously, but he plays like he’s big,” Mattson said. “It was awesome for him to come up with two goals. We’ve been trying to find guys that can score because Caden Brandt, our top player, is out with injury until the Christmas tournament.

“You’re always trying to find guys that are going to score for you and tonight, he really stepped up.”

The Cheavers weren’t done as John Scott scored at 7:24 to go up 2-1. The Cheavers added an insurance goal with 3:52 left in the period when Lukas Vana stole the puck at the blue line and got a breakaway goal to go up 3-1.

“We turned Lukas into a forward in the second period,” Mattson said. “He’s been playing (defense) all year. … He was hesitant to move to forward until we talked him into it today. He changed the whole tempo of the game for us in the second period just the way he came out and played as a forward. Kids are going to feed off what they see from other players.”

Just 20 seconds later, Monroe’s Nolan Bodensein scored the Cheesemakers’ second power-play goal to cut the lead to 3-2.

The third period was all Cheavers. Baldwin got his second goal when he stole the puck at the blue line and raced down for a goal at 1:29 into the stanza. Then at 2:20, Scott assisted Nate Stando on a 2-on-1 breakaway goal to go up 5-2.

“I was trying to cut to the net,” Baldwin said of his goal. “Once I saw the goalie drop, I was like, ‘I’m going to put it over his shoulder.’”

Scott, Vana and Stando each had a goal and an assist. Scott leads the Cheavers with 14 points (8 goals, 6 assists).

“We were out there buzzing with each other,” Baldwin said. “The puck was moving and we were moving fast. That’s how it creates goals.”

Photos: Action from Friday's boys hockey game between Reedsburg co-op and Monroe Lukas Vana Nate Stando Nate Stando Trey Laridaen Yevgeny Dedun Brady Baldwin Brady Baldwin Carson Brandt Carson Brandt John Scott