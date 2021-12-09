Big third period helps Beaver Dam beat McFarland in Badger East game

The puck was flowing smoothly for the Beaver Dam high school boys hockey team during Thursday’s Badger East Conference game against McFarland.
Beaver Dam sophomore Boston Damon scored a pair of goals and both sophomore Jacob Lont and senior Gavin Hearley had two assists apiece to help the Golden Beavers take down the Spartans 5-2.
“That’s something that we’re really happy with right now,” Beaver Dam coach Doug Kraft said. “We have a lot of different players contributing. In some seasons you have to really ride one or two players while they do most of the productive type of work.
“Right now, it’s getting spread around. Gavin Hearley, Boston Damon, Alex Woods are all really playing well, but Evan Burchardt had his first goal today. Jacob Lont has a number of assists. We’re really pleased with how everything is getting spread around.”
It didn’t take long for the Golden Beavers (4-2, 3-1 Badger East), to get on the board when Hearley helped Damon net his first goal at 1 minute, 31 seconds into the game.
“He’s really developing a nice shot,” Kraft said of Damon. “He’s a big, strong kid, you would think a lot of them would be the dirty goals, but he’s got a quick release and he knows how to really pick the corners. We saw that against Waunakee and we saw that again tonight.”
And with 31 seconds left in the first period, Lont poked the puck away from a couple of Spartans (2-3, 2-1) at his own blue line, which gave junior Alex Woods an open lane and an eventual goal to go up 2-0 right before the first intermission.
However, in the second period, Beaver Dam struggled to gain momentum with the lack of offensive production, as well as being on the penalty kill consistently. It allowed the Spartans to outshoot the Golden Beavers 15-5 and cut the deficit to 2-1 on senior Aiden Gabrielse's unassisted powerplay goal at 12:36 of the second period.
“It was hard because, they weren’t the best, but they were pretty good on the power play,” Damon said. “They were able to work it and that’s really what killed us. If you’re on the penalty kill, all we have to do is ice it. There’s not much we can do other than keep it out because we had to keep our legs fresh.”
Throughout the game, Beaver Dam had 12 penalties for 43 minutes. Even with the amount of penalties for the Golden Beavers, sophomore goalie Henry Vick helped quiet the McFarland power play and finished with 27 saves on the night.
“He played really well,” Beaver Dam senior Connor Strasser said. “He works hard in practice. … It helps out and you can see it in the games.”
“Tonight was a very good night for him and it was critical for us with all the pressure we were having put on us being on the penalty kill,” Kraft said. “He made a lot of terrific saves. I thought he was in position. I thought he kept his composure.”
After being on the penalty kill for that much, Gabrielse's extra-man tally was the only goal as such given up by the Golden Beavers.
“It was nice because they were able to waste a whole period,” Damon said. “We were tired as heck coming after the second period. It was nice only letting one goal in and staying in the game.”
The Golden Beavers’ offense got going in the third period. Sophomore Bradyn Strachota found senior Brady Shaw for a goal to raise the lead to 3-1 just 3:23 into the third.
Then Hearley and Lont got their second assists of the night when they helped Burchardt pocket the first goal of his sophomore season at 12:48.
Damon got his second goal of the night on a power play, as Woods and Strachota helped him earn a 5-1 lead over the Spartans at 15:16 left.
Sophomore Mason Pommerening found senior Simeon Pommerening just 21 seconds later to cut the deficit to 5-2 for the Spartans, but the Golden Beavers shut the door from there.