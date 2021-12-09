Big third period helps Beaver Dam beat McFarland in Badger East game

And with 31 seconds left in the first period, Lont poked the puck away from a couple of Spartans (2-3, 2-1) at his own blue line, which gave junior Alex Woods an open lane and an eventual goal to go up 2-0 right before the first intermission.

However, in the second period, Beaver Dam struggled to gain momentum with the lack of offensive production, as well as being on the penalty kill consistently. It allowed the Spartans to outshoot the Golden Beavers 15-5 and cut the deficit to 2-1 on senior Aiden Gabrielse's unassisted powerplay goal at 12:36 of the second period.

“It was hard because, they weren’t the best, but they were pretty good on the power play,” Damon said. “They were able to work it and that’s really what killed us. If you’re on the penalty kill, all we have to do is ice it. There’s not much we can do other than keep it out because we had to keep our legs fresh.”

Throughout the game, Beaver Dam had 12 penalties for 43 minutes. Even with the amount of penalties for the Golden Beavers, sophomore goalie Henry Vick helped quiet the McFarland power play and finished with 27 saves on the night.