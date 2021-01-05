BOYS HOCKEY: Baraboo/Portage can't catch up with Beaver Dam, loses 4-2

The Thunderbirds turned up the momentum in the middle stanza, outshooting Beaver Dam and finally hitting pay dirt when Luke Schweda found Peyton Sloan for a goal to cut the deficit to 2-1 at 9:01 into the second period.

The goal infuriated the Golden Beavers who began to pepper Schaetzl. With 2:46 left in the period, Wesley Biel found Gavin Hearley by himself in front of the T-Birds goaltender. Schaetzl didn’t have time to respond as Hearley scored on a wide open net to make it 3-1.

Beaver Dam added some insurance in the third period when Jacob Lont fed Alex Woods for a goal just 4:18 in to make it 4-1.

Baraboo did cut the deficit to 4-2 with 5:01 left in the game when Campbell Koseor found the back of the net on a power play, but the T-Birds couldn't get closer.

“I thought they worked pretty hard in the third,” Clark said. “Beaver Dam is not a team you can bring it for 10 minutes and expect to win. They’re physical, they get on sticks, they get on your hands and know that line.”

Clark said he felt the Thunderbirds had more to give against the Golden Beavers.