BOYS HOCKEY: Baraboo/Portage can't catch up with Beaver Dam, loses 4-2

BEAVER DAM ― Both Beaver Dam and Baraboo/Portage entered Tuesday’s prep boys hockey game at the Beaver Dam Family Ice Arena evenly matched with dual 4-5-0 records.
All it took was a fast start by the Golden Beavers in the first period to gain traction and they never look back. A goal in the first 7 minutes helped the Golden Beavers gain more than enough momentum to thump the Thunderbirds, 4-2.
“They hit a lot and we let that get to our heads for two period,” Baraboo/Portage coach David Clark said. “That’s not what good or great hockey teams do. We kind of figured out how to play our game in the third, but by that time it’s too late and you’re looking at a loss.”
The game’s first two goals came off the sticks of Beaver Dam’s Ian Conlin and Connor Strasser. Strasser assisted Conlin at 6:42 into the game before Colin returned the favor just 42 seconds into the second period.
Conlin found Strasser, who skated past the T-Birds’ defense, backhanded it through the legs of goalie Andrew Schaetzl.
“The thing with Andrew, is he’s playing better as the year goes on,” Clark said of his goalie who finished with 27 saves. “I know two of those goals he would really like back. Those are not him. He’s better than that already and he’s getting better than that.”
The Thunderbirds turned up the momentum in the middle stanza, outshooting Beaver Dam and finally hitting pay dirt when Luke Schweda found Peyton Sloan for a goal to cut the deficit to 2-1 at 9:01 into the second period.
The goal infuriated the Golden Beavers who began to pepper Schaetzl. With 2:46 left in the period, Wesley Biel found Gavin Hearley by himself in front of the T-Birds goaltender. Schaetzl didn’t have time to respond as Hearley scored on a wide open net to make it 3-1.
Beaver Dam added some insurance in the third period when Jacob Lont fed Alex Woods for a goal just 4:18 in to make it 4-1.
Baraboo did cut the deficit to 4-2 with 5:01 left in the game when Campbell Koseor found the back of the net on a power play, but the T-Birds couldn't get closer.
“I thought they worked pretty hard in the third,” Clark said. “Beaver Dam is not a team you can bring it for 10 minutes and expect to win. They’re physical, they get on sticks, they get on your hands and know that line.”
Clark said he felt the Thunderbirds had more to give against the Golden Beavers.
“It’s just joining a list of what we can do better,” Clark said. “It’s too bad. We knew it was going to be a battle, but it’s just too bad when you know you had more and you know you let them get you off your game.