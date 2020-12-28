BOYS HOCKEY: Beaver Dam beat Waupun 3-1, first time since 2012-13 regular season

Even with the fast start, Waupun co-head coach Matt Babiash believes his Warriors didn’t come out full of energy.

“To be honest, I don’t think it really was,” he said. “Yeah we got the first goal, but it was on our first shot. I think Beaver Dam had a few shots off before that. We came out a little flat I thought. Yeah, we got the first goal, but I’m not so sure it was necessarily we had more energy than them.”

That goal lit a fire in the Golden Beavers (4-5-0) as they peppered Waupun goalie Tyler Fromholz with 14 shots. In fact, Waupun (1-5-0) was out shot by Beaver Dam 40-25.

“They took it to us in the first period,” Babiash said. “They really did. We had to bring it back to focus and say, ‘You know, we got to work harder and we’ve got to want it more.’ I think the second and third periods were definitely better. We competed a lot better and they were fairly even as far as the shots.

“We just couldn’t get any to fall. We’ve got a really young team, and a few youth mistakes definitely cost us. That’s going to happen. We’ve got a young team and that’s going to help us in the future.”