BOYS HOCKEY: Beaver Dam beat Waupun 3-1, first time since 2012-13 regular season

WAUPUN — The Beaver Dam prep boys hockey team might’ve started the game in a one-goal hole, but it was enough to wake up the Golden Beavers.
They quickly turned up their intensity against Waupun, scoring the final three goals en route to a 3-1 win on Monday in a non-conference tilt between Dodge County foes.
“We’ve struggled in the first period so far this season,” Beaver Dam coach Doug Kraft said. “It’s just the way we’ve been. The second and third periods have been our better periods. The fact that we were able to answer before the end of the first, I felt pretty good about that.”
Beaver Dam had plenty to feel good about at the end of the night after notching its first win over the Warriors since a 3-2 win on Jan. 19, 2013. The Golden Beavers had come close to snapping that skid sooner, with two ties and two one-goal losses in between the wins, making the victory that much sweeter.
“It’s been quite a long time, seven years since Beaver Dam beat Waupun,” Kraft said. “I knew this team wanted to be the first team to win again and rekindle the rivalry moving forward.”
The Golden Beavers came out of the locker room lackadaisical, which quickly resulted in a 1-0 deficit when Waupun’s Brady Gerritson found Quinn Baley for a one-timer just 4 minutes, 5 seconds into the game.
Even with the fast start, Waupun co-head coach Matt Babiash believes his Warriors didn’t come out full of energy.
“To be honest, I don’t think it really was,” he said. “Yeah we got the first goal, but it was on our first shot. I think Beaver Dam had a few shots off before that. We came out a little flat I thought. Yeah, we got the first goal, but I’m not so sure it was necessarily we had more energy than them.”
That goal lit a fire in the Golden Beavers (4-5-0) as they peppered Waupun goalie Tyler Fromholz with 14 shots. In fact, Waupun (1-5-0) was out shot by Beaver Dam 40-25.
“They took it to us in the first period,” Babiash said. “They really did. We had to bring it back to focus and say, ‘You know, we got to work harder and we’ve got to want it more.’ I think the second and third periods were definitely better. We competed a lot better and they were fairly even as far as the shots.
“We just couldn’t get any to fall. We’ve got a really young team, and a few youth mistakes definitely cost us. That’s going to happen. We’ve got a young team and that’s going to help us in the future.”
The Golden Beavers eventually tied the game when Wesley Biel, who skated a circle around Fromolz. When Biel was on Fromolz’s left side, he skidded the puck to Eli Uttech in front and he did the rest to tie the game up at 1 with 53 seconds left in the first period.
“I wouldn’t say it was a play or drill we’ve practice, it happened organically,” Kraft said. “They saw a gap in the defense and they made the pass and the shot. It was a nice play by them being creative on the offensive zone.”
Fromolz was a bright spot for the Warriors as he finished with 37 saves on the night.
“When he’s on, he’s one of the better goalies in the state,” Babiash said. “He’s one of the best I think. He faces a lot of shots. He’s faced no less than 40-45 shots a game. That’s a lot. That takes a lot game in and game out. He keeps us in every game. He’s not going to be able to keep us in everything, but he’s going to definitely win games for us.
“We’ve got to bury the puck. We just can’t find the back of the net.”
At 9:25 into the second period, Biel recorded his second assist of the night when he connected with Connor Strasser, who then found the back of the net off a wrister to make it 2-1.
“Wesley’s been a really playmaker for us this year,” Kraft said. “He’s been really unselfish with the puck. I can see that he’s looking for people that have open spots at the net to shoot at. That’s one part of his game I think has really come a long way. It’s really shining for our team right now.”
Waupun started the third period with a few shots on goal but couldn’t connect before Beaver Dam padded its lead. Gavin Hearley was beneficiary of a Ian Conlin assist at 7:54 for a 3-1 cushion.
“Gavin’s goal was real gritty,” Kraft said. “He was hustling as hard as he could. That shot was very fast — it hit the top post and went down. I’m not sure the goaltender saw it. He’s a heck of a goaltender in general. So to beat him up high at full speed like that is quite the achievement.
“We needed the cushion and he delivered it when we really needed it.”
Babiash did say that even though the Warriors are young and have a lot of freshmen and sophomores playing, there is a lot of learning and paying attention to detail.
“We competed,” he said. “Their energy level was there. They didn’t give up. They grinded to the end. That’s been the theme all year. We’re right there, but we can’t get that last (pass) to put it in. We’ve got to find that person who’s going to be that goal scorer and find the back of the net consistently. Once we find that, I think we’ll be all right.
“That’s the best thing. I can see they’re competing and they don’t give up.”
The Golden Beavers were just a little bit better competing Monday night.
“We try to be the hardest working team in every single game,” Kraft said. “Sometimes that’s the case and sometimes it’s not. That’s what we’re trying to do. The Waupun game doesn’t take much for them to get up for. There’s always energy between the two teams. It’s two communities being so close. There’s kids that are sometimes even playing together in the spring and the summer.”
BEAVER DAM 3, WAUPUN 1</&hspag3>
Beaver Dam 1 1 1 — 3
Waupun 1 0 0 — 1
First period: W — Quinn Baley (Brady Gerritson), 4:05, (pp); BD — Eli Uttech (Brady Shaw, Wesley Biel), 16:07.
Second period: BD — Connor Strasser (Wesley Biel, Ian Conlin), 9:25.
Third period: BD — Gavin Hearley (Ian Conlin), 7:54.
Penalties: BD 6-12, W 2-4. Shots on goal: BD 40, W 25. Saves: BD (Kirk Davis) 24, W (Tyler Fromholz) 37.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.