Beaver Dam junior Riley VanderHoeven can be described as a fast, physical hockey player with IQ off the charts.
He’s part of a first-line unit with Ben Cremers and Ian Conlin that knows how to create open space and stay patient with each other on the offensive end.
Because of that, the top line scored the Golden Beavers’ final four goals in a 6-4 victory over Greendale on Tuesday night at the Beaver Dam Family Ice Center.
“They see the ice really well,” Beaver Dam coach Jose Matamoros said. “They do a really good job of finding the open ice. They’re constantly moving around. They’re not just staying stationary in the offensive zone.”
VanderHoeven scored the Golden Beavers’ last two goals — one in the second period at 9:31 and at 10:28 in the third — to help Beaver Dam hold on to the two-goal victory.
“I thought he was one of the guys that had a really, really good night tonight,” Matamoros said. “He did a really good job of controlling the puck in the offensive zone.”
Matamoros said VanderHoeven told him he would “score some goals” against the Ice Force.
“I told him, ‘Riley, you had three assists last game (against Ashwaubenon),” Matamoros said. “I’d rather have you have three assists every game than three goals. That means more to me because you’re generating offense, creating plays and that’s how we’re going to win games.’”
Before scoring two goals, VanderHoeven made his coach proud when he found Cremers on a backdoor pass, who put the puck in a wide-open net just 7:51 into the first period to give Beaver Dam a 3-1 lead.
“That was nice. It’s nice to see that productivity from him,” Matamoros said.
Cremers made it 2-1 when Conlin also found him on another backdoor pass for a wide-open net goal just 3:01 before that.
Daniel Smolen, who finished the night with two assists, tied the game at 1-1 when Wesley Biel’s shot found its way to Smolen’s stick right in front of the goal at 3:34 into the game. It also stopped play for a few minutes as it ignited the Teddy Bear toss fundraiser, which Beaver Dam held Tuesday night.
Smolen found Conlin for a power play goal with 16 seconds left in the first period to go up 4-1.
The Ice Force’s Dominic Martinetti netted a hat trick. His first goal came just 3:05 into the game to give his team the initial lead. Gavin Reidy and Martinetti scored shorthanded goals on the same Beaver Dam power play at 11:33 and 12:31 to cut the deficit to 5-3. A minute later Martinetti scored his third at 13:37 on a power play goal.
“In the second period, I think we took it for granted because we were up 4-1 and then we scored and early one to go 5-1,” Matamoros said. “I think we just got a little comfortable. We came off flatfooted and gave up two shorthanded goals in the same power play and that’s just unacceptable. That was a lack of positioning. They were out of position a couple times and it caused us to turn the puck over, which gave them a breakaway. It’s just little things we’ve got to work on — fine details like recognizing our space awareness of where we are on the ice and where everyone else is on the ice and controlling the puck more.”
After the fourth goal by the Ice Force, Matamoros called a timeout to talk to the Golden Beavers.
“We just didn’t play our game today,” Matamoros said. “We didn’t play the same game as we did against Ashwaubenon. We weren’t as fast. We weren’t beating Greendale to the pucks. They were out-hustling us all night, all three periods. We were just fortunate enough to capitalize a couple more times on the scoring opportunities than they did.”
The Golden Beavers outshot the Ice Force 45-20, but Matamoros felt the final score didn’t indicate how tough his team’s opponents made it.
But, “a win’s a win,” Matamoros said.
Greendale 1 3 0 - 4
Beaver Dam 4 1 1 - 6
First period: G – Dominic Martinetti (Rob Anderson, Owen Davitz), 3:05. BD – Daniel Smolen (Wesley Biel, Gavin Hearley), 3:34. BD – Ben Cremers (Ian Conlin, Brady Shaw), 4:52. BD – Ben Cremers (Riley VanderHoeven), 7:51. BD – Ian Conlin (Daniel Smolen), :14, pp.
Second period: BD – Riley VanderHoeven (Daniel Smolen, Noah Banes), 9:31, pp. G – Gavin Reidy (Trevor Block), 11:33, sh. G – Dominic Martinetti (Ryan Cooke), 12:31, sh. G – Dominic Martinetti (Bryce Dykstra), 13:37, pp.
Third period: BD – Riley VanderHoeven (Ian Conlin, Ben Cremers), 10:28.
Penalties: G 4-11, BD 4-8. Shots on goal: G 20, BD 45. Saves: G (Matt Risser) 39, BD (Noah Banes) 16.
