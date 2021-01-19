BOYS HOCKEY: Beaver Dam ends Sauk Prairie's unbeaten streak, wins 3-2

BEAVER DAM — The Sauk Prairie prep boys hockey team is no longer undefeated. And it’s in large part due to the play of Beaver Dam goalie Kirk Davis.
The senior netminder finished with 38 saves as he led the Golden Beavers to a 3-2 victory over the Eagles.
“We’re playing really good hockey, but the win doesn’t happen if Kirk Davis doesn’t play the way he did,” Beaver Dam coach Doug Kraft said. “That was a vintage performance by him. It’s something, honestly, we’ve been waiting on for a little bit for that to show again.”
Davis had a couple highlight-reel moments against the Eagles. With about 2 minutes left in the second period, there was a crowd in front of him where he made four consecutive saves. Then with 5:09 left to play in the game, he made a glove save that preserved Beaver Dam's one-goal lead.
“I was just guessing at that point (when a crowd was in front of me),” Davis said. “I was just on my back and they happened to just hit it under my head. It was sitting under my head. I saved it.
“I was looking (at him) and I was on the post, I pushed off and he shoots the puck. I windmilled and saved it with my glove.”
This was a revenge game for the Golden Beavers (8-8), who lost 6-1 to the Eagles (9-1) on Dec. 15. Davis started the game and had 49 saves off 54 shots. His backup Noah Banes finished the last 8:33 and had seven saves off eight shots.
“We are a different team than we were at the beginning of the season,” Kraft said. “We’ve got some players back and we’re really aligned the way we want to be aligned.”
With 1:50 left to play, Sauk Prairie’s Luke Mast’s goal would’ve tied the game at 3 was called of because he batted it in with his hand.
“He caught it with his glove and threw it in,” Davis said. “You can’t do that.”
The game upset the Eagles according to captain Nick Mast, whose team isn’t undefeated anymore.
“We’re going to come ready to play next game, definitely,” he said of prepping to get back on the winning track against Onalaska on Thursday.
The first period was evenly matched with the Golden Beavers outshooting the Eagles 11-9. However, it was Beaver Dam’s seventh shot that found the back of the net. With 7 minutes, 39 seconds left to play, Ian Conlin found Gavin Hearley for a goal that gave Beaver Dam a 1-0 lead.
“They came ready to play,” Nick Mast said. “We weren’t ready to play right away. They took advantage of us.”
Davis said the game’s first goal set the tempo.
“We just kept striving after that,” he said. “They were playing good defense and getting the puck out of the way. That’s what made us win the game.”
The Eagles peppered Davis with 20 shots in the second period. The pressure on Davis worked because Hakon Peterson found Erik Peterson for a goal 6:47 into the period.
That knotted the game up at 1, but it didn't stay that way for long because 23 seconds later, Conlin stole the puck at his own blue line for a 2-on-1 breakaway with Hearley. A give-and-go from Hearley back to Conlin was enough to do the trick as Conlin found the back of the net to give the Golden Beavers a 2-1 lead.
“Ian does something pretty special almost every single night,” Kraft said. “The grit of this team and him as an individual and our captain, it showed today – once they took that lead away from us, he answered right back. He put us back in the driver’s seat. We really needed it.”
With 4:33 left in the second period Beaver Dam’s Wesley Biel made a slick pass to Brady Shaw in front of Sauk Prairie goalie Kaden Stracke. Shaw one-timed the puck for a 3-1 lead.
“The unselfish 2-on-1 pass from Wesley to Brady, first of all, it was one of the nastiest passes you can see,” Kraft said. “Their defender got down, got low and Wesley saucer passed it over his stick. Brady, being a defenseman, joining up on the rush right there, we try to do things in practice to make sure those guys get acclimated, but he took real chance there that paid off for the team. It was a wonderful 2-on-1 goal and I imagine Brady is going to remember that one for a long time.”