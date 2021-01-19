BOYS HOCKEY: Beaver Dam ends Sauk Prairie's unbeaten streak, wins 3-2

The Eagles peppered Davis with 20 shots in the second period. The pressure on Davis worked because Hakon Peterson found Erik Peterson for a goal 6:47 into the period.

That knotted the game up at 1, but it didn't stay that way for long because 23 seconds later, Conlin stole the puck at his own blue line for a 2-on-1 breakaway with Hearley. A give-and-go from Hearley back to Conlin was enough to do the trick as Conlin found the back of the net to give the Golden Beavers a 2-1 lead.

“Ian does something pretty special almost every single night,” Kraft said. “The grit of this team and him as an individual and our captain, it showed today – once they took that lead away from us, he answered right back. He put us back in the driver’s seat. We really needed it.”

With 4:33 left in the second period Beaver Dam’s Wesley Biel made a slick pass to Brady Shaw in front of Sauk Prairie goalie Kaden Stracke. Shaw one-timed the puck for a 3-1 lead.