BOYS HOCKEY: Beaver Dam goalie leads four other Golden Beavers in Badger North All-Conference

Guys like senior Daniel Smolen and junior Ian Conlin who had 45 points (25 goals, 20 assists) and 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists), respectively didn’t get any recognition by the coaches.

Matamoros reverted back to the reason that the conference was loaded this year. Sauk Prairie senior Riley Jelinek and Waunakee sophomore Isaac Nett were all first-team selections. Then Waunakee junior Danny Reis, Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston co-op junior Danny Ely were second teamers.

“Then you come to our teams and you’ve got Ben Cremers, Riley VanderHoever and Daniel Smolen, and even Ian Conlin put up 35 points,” Matamoros said. “On a normal year, that’s going to get you some kind of award. Ian Conlin couldn’t even make the ballet because there were so many more guys with higher numbers. It was a very tough year, but I made arguments for all of our boys to get something.”

But who did earn recognition by the league coaches was sophomore defenseman Connor Strasser. He won’t score a lot of points, in fact he only had two goals and two assists. What earned him a selection as honorable mention was because of how he played defense and rarely got beat.