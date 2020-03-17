BOYS HOCKEY: Beaver Dam goalie leads four other Golden Beavers in Badger North All-Conference

Beaver Dam Jose Matamoros compared his starting goaltender Kirk Davis to that of NHL Hall of Famer Dominik Hasek, who spent 16 years in the league.
Hasek was known as an unorthodox netminder who played with the Chicago Blackhawks, Buffalo Sabers, Ottawa Senators and the Detroit Red Wings because he did anything to prevent the other team from scoring. Stacking the pads to make a kick save, flopping his body down to the ice and even using his head to stop the puck.
All of that can describe that of Beaver Dam’s junior goalie who was a unanimous first-team selection in the Badger North Conference.
“The kid is doing the full splits, he’s diving, he’s lying on his back, he’s sitting on his butt, he’s making glove saves that are not routine glove saves look like routine glove saves, catching the puck and then dropping it in front of the shooter like it was no big deal,” Matamoros said. “You look in the kid’s eyes and he has no fear.”
Davis certainly doesn’t fear any team in the Badger North as he led the Golden Beavers to a 15-7-2 regular season record and third place in the conference with a 6-3-1 league record. He finished league play with a 91.7 save percentage and one shutout.
“Kirk was really consistent and making some really big saves for us,” Matamoros said.
Davis wasn’t the only one to grab the attention for league coaches either. His teammate and captain Ben Cremers was also a first-team selection.
The senior forward was second on the team with 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in league play.
“He’s just a great kid,” Matamoros said. “He’s a hard worker and that’s one thing the coaches in the Badger North kept saying about him. They loved his work ethic. They loved (that) he’s one of those guys that just does it the right way and a lot of the coaches recognized that.”
Beaver Dam senior Dalton Jones was a second-team defenseman as he led a young defensive group with three sophomores. However, he was tied for fourth among all Golden Beavers with 12 points (six goals, six assists) during league play.
You have free articles remaining.
“Dalton was by far the leader back there,” Matamoros said. “He’s a senior and also an assistant captain. When I look at his stats, he had 25 points in the regular season. I look at his stats and I feel like he had a lot more than that. I guess when you look at the goals he scored, he scored them at really crucial moments.
“We had that Waunakee game at home where we lost by one goal with like 20 seconds left. Dalton was the one who scored the game-tying goal with 32 seconds left. We looked at moments like that and you have a defenseman jumping the rush and he’s able to score a goal, that’s huge.”
Matamoros said Jones tied Waunakee junior Drew Christianson, a first-team selection, for most points during the regular season with 25 points with 10 goals and 15 assists. However, if you look at conference play, Jones actually had more points with 12 (six goals, six assists) compared to Christianson’s eight points (two goals, six assists).
“I made that argument to try to get him a first-team award, but he ended up with second team, which is still a great honor,” Matamoros said. “I felt the Badger North was very heavy this year on all aspects of play. Waunakee was a fifth-ranked team in Division 2. Reedsburg is always a very tough team. I think Sauk ended the year with 20 wins between regular season and the playoffs. We had a really tough conference this year.”
It’s probably the reason why junior forward Riley VanderHoeven made all-conference as honorable mention with 60 points (32 goals, 28 assists) during the regular season, which broke a school record for most points in a season for Beaver Dam. In league play, VanderHoeven still led his team with 24 points (14 points, 10 assists).
“Is it unfortunate that Riley wasn’t able to get a first or second team? Yeah, but to get honorable mention is still a great deal,” Matamoros said. “It doesn’t take away from an amazing year he had. He put up 60 points and broke a school record. I think he finished the year with a total of 66 points if you include playoff stats. Then he helped his team get to sectional final game. As awesome as these awards are, they don’t take away the kind of seasons they had. That’s one thing I reassured Riley on.”
Guys like senior Daniel Smolen and junior Ian Conlin who had 45 points (25 goals, 20 assists) and 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists), respectively didn’t get any recognition by the coaches.
Matamoros reverted back to the reason that the conference was loaded this year. Sauk Prairie senior Riley Jelinek and Waunakee sophomore Isaac Nett were all first-team selections. Then Waunakee junior Danny Reis, Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston co-op junior Danny Ely were second teamers.
“Then you come to our teams and you’ve got Ben Cremers, Riley VanderHoever and Daniel Smolen, and even Ian Conlin put up 35 points,” Matamoros said. “On a normal year, that’s going to get you some kind of award. Ian Conlin couldn’t even make the ballet because there were so many more guys with higher numbers. It was a very tough year, but I made arguments for all of our boys to get something.”
But who did earn recognition by the league coaches was sophomore defenseman Connor Strasser. He won’t score a lot of points, in fact he only had two goals and two assists. What earned him a selection as honorable mention was because of how he played defense and rarely got beat.
“He’s a really good positional defenseman,” Matamoros said. “When I was talking with some of the other coaches in the conference at our meeting, I said, ‘Hey look, I know you guy don’t (know Connor Strasser) because he doesn’t score points, but if you go back and watch film and watch when you play us, this is a kid that one-on-one you’re not going to beat.’ His defensive position is there to stop your forwards, your players from getting to our net and getting good scoring opportunities. There’s no one on our team better than him at it.
“I think they really listened and the other coaches took that to heart. … I think they really recognize this is a young kid who plays the position really well and does play shutdown defense.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.