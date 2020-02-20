BOYS HOCKEY: Beaver Dam upsets Fond du Lac in Division 1 regional finals to advance to sectionals

The slipper fit Beaver Dam’s prep boys hockey team perfectly on Thursday night at the Blue Line Ice Center, as the seventh-seeded Golden Beavers were able to upset second-seeded and host Fond du Lac 6-3 in the WIAA Division 1 regional finals.

The Golden Beavers (17-7-2) scored first — “That was huge,” coach Jose Matamoros said via phone —but then it was a whole lot of Ben Cremers and Kirk Davis that carried the way by Fond du Lac (18-6).

Cremers scored five goals while the goalie Davis had 48 saves.

“He’s been kind of quiet of late,” Matamoros said of Cremers. “That’s one thing I’ve stressed all year is that we have a lot of guys who on any given night can score a lot of goals, and Ben absolutely did that tonight. He put the team on his back.”

Cremers helped pick up the slack for the team being without Dalton Jones and Daniel Smolen — two of Beaver Dam’s top five point producers — for the last half of the second period and the early stages of the third due to misconduct penalties.

“Ben went out there and with the help of his linemates he was able to get some really good scoring opportunities for us,” Matamoros said.

Davis did the rest.