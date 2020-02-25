BOYS HOCKEY: Beaver Dam upsets Neenah, 2-1, to advance to D1 sectional final

The doubt went out the window when VanderHoeven found junior Wesley Biel in front of a wide open net for a goal at 7 minutes, 29 seconds into the game.

“I think for everybody, as a team, that took some anxiety out,” VanderHoeven said. “We’re facing the No. 3 seed. Obviously it was going to be a hard game and nobody knew what to expect because we’ve never played them before. It was a sense of relief too.

“It really helped us to come back and play hard in the second period.”

It helped indeed. Biel repaid VanderHoeven when he assisted the birthday boy for the Golden Beavers’ second goal at 7:39 into the second period.

“It felt great to put one more on,” VanderHoeven said. “It helped us feel a little more fluid. It let us survive until the end of the game. It was the game winner.”

Matamoros said he told his team it needed to remember the raw emotion from beating Fond du Lac last week.