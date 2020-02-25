BOYS HOCKEY: Beaver Dam upsets Neenah, 2-1, to advance to D1 sectional final

GRAND CHUTE — No one in the state of Wisconsin had a better night than Beaver Dam junior Riley VanderHoeven.
The 5-foot-10 forward for the No. 7 seed Golden Beavers prep boys hockey team had the game-winning goal in Tuesday’s WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal to beat No. 3 seed Neenah co-op 2-1.
Not a bad way to end the day, which was also his 17th birthday.
“I told him it’s his birthday and he needs to go out there and make an impact,” Beaver Dam coach Jose Matamoros said.
VanderHoeven definitely made an impact for the Golden Beavers (16-7-2) as he finished the game with two points, helping Beaver Dam move on to Friday’s sectional final at the BlueLine Ice Center in Fond du Lac against top-seeded Green Bay Notre Dame. Notre Dame defeated No. 4 seed Bay Port 6-1 on Tuesday.
“We’re flying high,’ VanderHoeven said. “The boys were able to pull through on another night. We’re able to live another day.”
The Golden Beavers have had one of the toughest paths to the state tournament. The Golden Beavers had to defeat No. 2 seed Fond du Lac late last week in order to face Neenah (16-8-1) Tuesday.
But the Golden Beavers got past the Cardinals 6-3 thanks to Ben Cremers’ five goals. However, Beaver Dam still had anxiety heading into Tuesday night.
The doubt went out the window when VanderHoeven found junior Wesley Biel in front of a wide open net for a goal at 7 minutes, 29 seconds into the game.
“I think for everybody, as a team, that took some anxiety out,” VanderHoeven said. “We’re facing the No. 3 seed. Obviously it was going to be a hard game and nobody knew what to expect because we’ve never played them before. It was a sense of relief too.
“It really helped us to come back and play hard in the second period.”
It helped indeed. Biel repaid VanderHoeven when he assisted the birthday boy for the Golden Beavers’ second goal at 7:39 into the second period.
“It felt great to put one more on,” VanderHoeven said. “It helped us feel a little more fluid. It let us survive until the end of the game. It was the game winner.”
Matamoros said he told his team it needed to remember the raw emotion from beating Fond du Lac last week.
“I feel we’re just as good as everyone else,” Matamoros said. “Because of our name, they look past Beaver Dam. We don’t have the name of Verona or Hudson or Notre Dame, but we’re talented. We’re deep and these kids want it. They’re hard workers. I told them between the second and third, ‘You guys remember how good it felt to beat Fond du Lac? You need to live in that moment and use that energy and that excitement, and channel that through to finish the last 17 minutes out.’”
The Golden Beavers heard him loud and clear, even though the Golden Beavers gave up a goal just 1:40 into the third period from Drew Sutton to make it 2-1.
Neenah outshot Beaver Dam 44-30, but junior goalie Kirk Davis did more than enough to help the Golden Beavers advance with 43 saves.
“He was our rock,” Matamoros said. “He was rock solid tonight. That kid made a save with the back of his head at the end of the second period. That’s how into the game he was. He was unreal for us.”
Even when Cremers went out midway through the third period with an injury, the Golden Beavers stepped up their game for their fallen teammate.
“The fear came in me,” VanderHoeven said. “Ben is a vital, key player. My anxiety went up. We’re going to need him to finish the game. Then I see him taking his stuff off. Oh no. That’s awful. We were able to fly until the end.”
Now the Golden Beavers are on the brink of making it back to the state tournament for the first time since 2002, which was their only appearance.
And the confidence is flying high according to VanderHoeven as Beaver Dam is on an eight-game winning streak. Beaver Dam entered Tuesday night scoring over seven goals a game during that streak.
But Neenah junior goalie Jake Mork had an answer for most of Beaver Dam’s scoring opportunities, finishing with 28 saves.
“Jake Mork is an unbelievable goalie,” Matamoros said. “We had so many scoring chances and we only capitalized on two. He really kept them in the game.”
Now it’s on to the next game for the Golden Beavers.
“Every game is a big game in the playoffs, it doesn’t matter who you’re playing,” Matamoros said. “We’re just going to have to do what we’re doing right now. … Playing with confidence is huge and that’s why we’re playing so well right now.”
BEAVER DAM 2, NEENAH 1</&hspag3>
Beaver Dam 1 1 0 - 2
Neenah 0 0 1 - 1
First period: BD – Wesley Biel (Daniel Smolen, Riley VanderHoeven), 7:29.
Second period: BD – Riley VanderHoeven (Wesley Biel), 7:39.
Third period: N – Drew Sutton (Gabriel Randel, Easton Plachetka), 1:40.
Penalties: BD 4-8, N 5-10. Shots on goal: BD 30, N 44. Saves: BD (Kirk Davis) 43, N (Jake Mork) 28.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.