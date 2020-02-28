BOYS HOCKEY: Beaver Dam very nearly continues Cinderella run, gives top-ranked Notre Dame fits in sectional finals

FOND DU LAC — David almost slayed Goliath here Friday night at the Blue Line Ice Center. Almost.
The WIAA Division 1 sectional championship game was almost another thrilling chapter in the Beaver Dam prep boys hockey team’s magical 2020 postseason run.
The seventh-seeded Golden Beavers went blow for blow with the No. 1 ranked team in the state in a highly entertaining first period and despite being heavily outshot over the next two periods were right in it until the very end, but top-seeded Green Bay Notre Dame had just enough firepower to keep from being upset, winning 2-0.
“Everyone in our locker room knew we could win,” Beaver Dam coach Jose Matamoros said. “There were a lot of people in the state I think who were doubting us — that’s probably the reason why we were the seven seed — but I think we proved tonight that Beaver Dam hockey is back and we’re a team to be reckoned with.
“It sucks to lose — losing’s not fun — but it was an impressive showing from our boys.”
No one was more impressive than goalie Kirk Davis.
The junior stopped all 20 shots he faced in the first period, helping Beaver Dam (18-8-2) kill off two penalties. And he finished with 47 saves in all, 46 of them coming prior to Notre Dame’s (24-1-1) power play goal with 1 minute, 15 seconds remaining in the game that cemented the victory for the Tritons.
“There’s no words to describe him as a goalie,” Matamoros said. “Funny story — in between the second and third period, one of our managers came up to us and said, ‘One of the Notre Dame moms grabbed me and said, your goalie’s crazy, we can’t believe him.’
“He stood on his head again tonight. You saw saves where he was on his back, where he was diving across the ice and where he was making unbelievable glove saves. The one he should have saved (in the second period) is the one that went in. He came over to the bench and he said, ‘I should have caught that.’ I said, ‘Don’t worry about it; if you thought we were going to shut out Notre Dame and win this game 1-0, you’re crazy,’ and then he goes, ‘While I thought I was going to shut them out.’”
He darn near did.
That second period goal that frustrated Davis so much came off the stick of Riley Onell from the right slot and it went top shelf just over Davis’ glove with 4:18 remaining in the period. It was shot No. 34 he faced on the night, and he just couldn’t quite snare the puck.
The Golden Beavers certainly defended well enough to win, and with Davis minding the net they were in it the whole way.
But they couldn’t generate enough offense after getting 11 shots on goal in the first period — they had only two shots in the second and three in the third — to put any pressure on Notre Dame’s blue line and ultimately succumbed to the Tritons’ relentless attack.
You have free articles remaining.
Things might have been different if during that first period — when Notre Dame had three penalties for nine minutes in the box, which at one point late in the period led to a 5-3 chance for Beaver Dam for a span of 1:24 — the Golden Beavers would have been able to go in front.
But that’s now it went.
“We struggled on the power play tonight,” Matamoros said. “They trapped us pretty well in the neutral zone and we had a hard time breaking that. We had a lot of power plays, we just couldn’t capitalize on it.”
It also didn’t help the Golden Beavers’ cause that they were without senior forward Ben Cremers, who had 56 points on the year (23 goals, 27 assists) before suffering a season-ending injury during the 2-1 win over third-seeded Neenah co-op in Tuesday night’s sectional semifinals.
“Ben’s a great player. I think the game would have been a lot different if he could have been out there,” Matamoros said. “He’s such a dynamic player on both ends of the ice. But he did a really good job on the bench — he was coaching, he was screaming, he was yelling the whole time. There were a couple times there where he actually made line changes for me. He’s a great kid and he’s got a really bright future in hockey. I can’t wait to get him healthy and on skates again.”
Beaver Dam also upset second-seeded Fond du Lac 6-3 in the regional finals following a 6-5 win over Appleton co-op in the semifinals, and dating back to a 13-3 win over Madison La Follete/East on Feb. 4 was riding an eight-game winning streak coming in to Friday night’s game.
“It’s been wild ride,” Matamoros said. “After that (win over La Follette/East), there was no looking back.
“If (the Tritons) didn’t take us seriously, I guarantee after the first period they did.”
NOTRE DAME 2, BEAVER DAM 0
Beaver Dam 0 0 0 — 0
Notre Dame 0 1 1 — 2
First period: No scoring:
Second period: Riley Onell, 12:42.
Third period: Callan Budinger (Sawyer Scholl, Josh DeLange), 15:45 (pp).
Saves: BD (Kirk Davis) 47, ND (Bo Buckley) 16. Penalties-minutes: BD 7-14, ND 4-11.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.