BOYS HOCKEY: Beaver Dam very nearly continues Cinderella run, gives top-ranked Notre Dame fits in sectional finals

“There’s no words to describe him as a goalie,” Matamoros said. “Funny story — in between the second and third period, one of our managers came up to us and said, ‘One of the Notre Dame moms grabbed me and said, your goalie’s crazy, we can’t believe him.’

“He stood on his head again tonight. You saw saves where he was on his back, where he was diving across the ice and where he was making unbelievable glove saves. The one he should have saved (in the second period) is the one that went in. He came over to the bench and he said, ‘I should have caught that.’ I said, ‘Don’t worry about it; if you thought we were going to shut out Notre Dame and win this game 1-0, you’re crazy,’ and then he goes, ‘While I thought I was going to shut them out.’”

He darn near did.

That second period goal that frustrated Davis so much came off the stick of Riley Onell from the right slot and it went top shelf just over Davis’ glove with 4:18 remaining in the period. It was shot No. 34 he faced on the night, and he just couldn’t quite snare the puck.

The Golden Beavers certainly defended well enough to win, and with Davis minding the net they were in it the whole way.