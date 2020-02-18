BOYS HOCKEY: Beaver Dam weathers the storm to beat Appleton United 6-5

Beaver Dam coach Jose Matamoros said he doesn’t like two-goal leads, pointing to the well-known superstition that such a lead is the most dangerous in hockey.
And wouldn’t you know it, his seventh-seeded Golden Beavers held a two-goal lead late in the third period against 10-seeded Appleton United with about five minutes left in Tuesday’s Division 1 regional semifinal.
The United trimmed the deficit to one goal with 2 minutes, 33 seconds remaining, but the Golden Beavers did just enough to win 6-5 and advance to the regional final.
“This is our last game of the year,” Matamoros said. “You guys lose this, then there’s no tomorrow. I just tried to emphasize that (after the second period).”
The Golden Beavers (16-7-2) will move on to play second-seeded Fond du Lac at the Fond du Lac Blue Line Center on Thursday.
“That’s a huge game,” Matamoros said. “Fond du Lac is a really good team. They have a lot of really good players. They play on a bigger sheet of ice and we’re really going to have to play positional hockey come Thursday night to give them a good run for their money.”
Beaver Dam junior Wesley Biel finished with a hat trick. His first two goals (1:28, 13:25) sandwiched teammate junior Riley VanderHoeven’s goal at 9:06 into the game to give the Golden Beavers a 3-0 lead.
However, Beaver Dam let up a goal by Appleton junior Cameron Dahl with just 14 seconds left in the first period to go into the first intermission with a 3-1 lead.
“I thought we were buzzing really good in the first period,” Matamoros said. “We outshot them 15-4 and we were up 3-1. We gave up a really bad power play goal at the end of the period. Then we just came out flatfooted in the second.
“We just had to survive that storm.”
The United used that momentum in the second period, scoring twice in the first two minutes to tie the game. Freshman Tyler Heil scored at 1:24 and Dahl scored again at 2:09.
“They just came out really fast in the second period,” Matamoros said of the United. “They scored an early one and its deflating for us. Then they scored another one. I thought all three goals were really weird on how they all played out and went in.”
Beaver Dam was outplayed and couldn’t keep up with the United, and Matamoros had seen enough, so he called a timeout to regroup.
“We just needed to re-energize ourselves and refocus,” Matamoros said he told his team in the timeout. “You could tell all of our guys were chasing in our zone. We weren’t really playing positional hockey. We were playing almost scared and didn’t know where to be. That caused a real problem there.
“I was just trying to refocus our guys and re-energize them.”
It worked because nine minutes later VanderHoeven and Biel assisted senior Daniel Smolen for a goal to take a 4-3 lead.
However, the United (5-20) kept at it in the second period until junior Dieter Kelbert tied the game up at 4 at 13:19. It would stay like that heading into the third period.
VanderHoeven scored his second of the night to give Beaver Dam a 5-4 lead at 2:31 before Biel earned his hat trick at 5:13 to give Beaver Dam a two-goal cushion.
“Wesley Biel has been on fire lately,” Matamoros said. “He had five points in our last game against La Crosse Aquinas. Then he had a hat trick tonight. He’s really jelling with the line we have him on with right now. He’s been great for us.”
Beaver Dam was down two men because of back-to-back penalties (11:19, 12:18) late in the third period, but United sophomore Brendan Lemery didn’t score until nine seconds after the two-man advantage ended to make it 6-5.
And after that, Matamoros said he told his team to play conservative to win the game.
“Yeah, I wanted to get the puck deep in their zone and play conservative,” he said. “We weren’t looking to score another goal. We were just trying to survive the storm there.”
BEAVER DAM 6, APPLETON UNITED 5
Appleton United 1 3 1 - 5
Beaver Dam 3 1 2 - 6
First period: BD – Wesley Biel (Ian Conlin), 1:28. BD – Riley VanderHoeven (Connor Strasser, Wesley Biel), 9:06. BD – Wesley Biel (Daniel Smolen), 13:25. A – Cameron Dahl, 16:46, pp.
Second period: A – Tyler Heil (Josh Christofferson, Michael Berth), 1:24. A – Cameron Dahl (Josh Christofferson), 2:09. BD – Daniel Smolen (Riley VanderHoeven, Wesley Biel), 9:09. A – Dieter Kelbert (Cameron Dahl, Ethan Baker), 13:19.
Third period: BD – Riley VanderHoeven, 2:31. BD – Wesley Biel (Dalton Jones, Daniel Smolen), 5:13. A – Brendan Lemery (Ethan Christofferson, Tyler Heil), 14:27.
Penalties: A 5-10, BD 2-6. Shots on goal: A 38, BD 30. Saves: A (Luke Kelly) 24, BD (Kirk Davis) 33.
