BOYS HOCKEY: Beaver Dam weathers the storm to beat Appleton United 6-5

However, Beaver Dam let up a goal by Appleton junior Cameron Dahl with just 14 seconds left in the first period to go into the first intermission with a 3-1 lead.

“I thought we were buzzing really good in the first period,” Matamoros said. “We outshot them 15-4 and we were up 3-1. We gave up a really bad power play goal at the end of the period. Then we just came out flatfooted in the second.

“We just had to survive that storm.”

The United used that momentum in the second period, scoring twice in the first two minutes to tie the game. Freshman Tyler Heil scored at 1:24 and Dahl scored again at 2:09.

“They just came out really fast in the second period,” Matamoros said of the United. “They scored an early one and its deflating for us. Then they scored another one. I thought all three goals were really weird on how they all played out and went in.”

Beaver Dam was outplayed and couldn’t keep up with the United, and Matamoros had seen enough, so he called a timeout to regroup.