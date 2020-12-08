BOYS HOCKEY: Conlin leads Beaver Dam past Homestead, 4-1

The Golden Beavers had eight penalty kills heading into Tuesday’s contest and only allowed one goal thus far.

“We’ve gotten some experience on the penalty kill through the first three games,” Kraft said. “That helps. We work on special teams before every game. We thought we diagnosed their power play pretty well, pretty early. We kind of knew what we needed to do.

“It’s really just constant communication and reps on special teams.”

Banes finished with 27 saves on the night. The only goal he let in was credited to Homestead’s Brenden O’Brien, as the puck tipped off a body part and Banes couldn’t get his glove on it. That tally tied the game 1:49 into the second period.

“Noah did play very well,” Kraft said. “Matter of fact, the one that went in was a deflection off a knee or a skate. It was one unlucky bounce away from having a shutout. We’re happy for him. He’s a senior. He played well and he stopped what came at him.”

Homestead also upped the tempo in the second period as Banes saved a game-high 14 shots.

O’Brien's goal seemed to wake up Beaver Dam, especially Conlin. He received an assist from Alex Woods and found the back of the net with a wrister just 36 seconds later to regain a 2-1 lead.