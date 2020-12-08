BOYS HOCKEY: Conlin leads Beaver Dam past Homestead, 4-1

Two games into the 2020-2021 season, the Beaver Dam prep boys hockey team hadn’t found the win column.
That changed Tuesday night when the Golden Beavers blew past Mequon Homestead, 4-1, in a non-conference game at Beaver Dam Family Center Ice Arena.
“I thought they did play well,” Beaver Dam coach Doug Kraft said of his team. “I’ve seen a lot of the things we’ve been working on come out on the ice. There were some moments where I though we could’ve played a little smarter, a little faster, but in general, they were moving the puck pretty good. I think we could’ve done a little bit more offensively, but at the end of the day we did just enough to win.”
Everything was working well for the Golden Beavers, who got two goals and two assists from senior captain Ian Conlin.
“He’s got a very unique skillset,” Kraft said. “He’s a really fun player to watch. He’s very creative. He’s been that way since he’s been little. He’s really coming into his own as a senior and a captain.”
Conlin found Connor Strasser for the game’s first goal at 11 minutes, 36 minutes into the first period.
Beaver Dam’s defense had to stop three Homestead power plays. Not only did the Golden Beavers not allow the Highlanders to score on the power play, Beaver Dam goalie Noah Banes saw just three shots come his way.
The Golden Beavers had eight penalty kills heading into Tuesday’s contest and only allowed one goal thus far.
“We’ve gotten some experience on the penalty kill through the first three games,” Kraft said. “That helps. We work on special teams before every game. We thought we diagnosed their power play pretty well, pretty early. We kind of knew what we needed to do.
“It’s really just constant communication and reps on special teams.”
Banes finished with 27 saves on the night. The only goal he let in was credited to Homestead’s Brenden O’Brien, as the puck tipped off a body part and Banes couldn’t get his glove on it. That tally tied the game 1:49 into the second period.
“Noah did play very well,” Kraft said. “Matter of fact, the one that went in was a deflection off a knee or a skate. It was one unlucky bounce away from having a shutout. We’re happy for him. He’s a senior. He played well and he stopped what came at him.”
Homestead also upped the tempo in the second period as Banes saved a game-high 14 shots.
O’Brien's goal seemed to wake up Beaver Dam, especially Conlin. He received an assist from Alex Woods and found the back of the net with a wrister just 36 seconds later to regain a 2-1 lead.
“His shot has actually gotten a lot fast over the last couple of years,” Kraft said. “His first goal, it was almost in the back of the net almost as he rolled his wrists.”
Conlin then found Wes Biel for a goal with 27 seconds left in the second period to raise the lead to 3-1 heading into the second intermission.
Conlin capped the scoring with a goal 13:27 into the third period.
