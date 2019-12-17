BOYS HOCKEY: Davis steps up as Beaver Dam crushes Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston, 6-2

Beaver Dam boys hockey coach Jose Matamoros has a good problem on his hands, and it’s not one his opponents will necessarily like.
Matamoros has got two very good goalies in juniors Noah Banes and Kirk Davis, and on Tuesday it was Davis’ turn to show what he could do, as he finished with 36 saves to lead the Golden Beavers to a 6-2 victory over Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston in a Badger North Conference game at the Beaver Dam Family Ice Arena.
“He’s very impressive,” said Cheavers assistant coach Jeramy Greenwood on behalf of head coach Neil Mattson who declined an interview. “We outshot them and we knew that he had a shutout the other night against Sheboygan, but he played well. Give him tons of kudos, tons of credit. I’m not going to take anything away from him, he played very well tonight.”
Matamoros has said multiple times this season he’s had problems deciding who should start between the pipes. As a result he’s given both goalies opportunities to show their worth, as Banes is 2-0 and Davis is now 3-1 on the season.
“Both Noah and Kirk have played unbelievable,” Matamoros said. “For them to play the way they’ve been playing gives life to our team.”
When the goalies for Beaver Dam (5-1, 1-1 Badger North) are playing well, the rest of the team feeds off their energy. Against the Cheavers (2-3, 0-2), the Golden Beavers were outshot 38-28, but took advantage of their scoring opportunities as a result.
“I don’t like getting outshot,” Matamoros said. “It’s one of our objectives is to outshoot the other team. They did a good job of moving the puck in the offensive zone tonight. We struggled at times to get it out tonight. We turned the puck over a lot at the blue line, inside and outside the zone. Those are things we need to correct in practice.”
Beaver Dam’s Ben Cremers scored directly off a faceoff just 9 minutes, 45 seconds into the game, but still, Matamoros felt his team came out slow and sloppy in the first period. He made it a point of emphasis to talk about in the first intermission.
Beaver Dam corrected those mistakes in the second period. Daniel Smolen scored a shorthanded goal when Riley VanderHoeven stole the puck at the Beaver Dam blue line and his pass put Smolen on a breakaway at 5:55 into the second period.
Beaver Dam completed four penalty kills without giving up a single goal between the first two periods and a big reason is because of Davis.
“On defense, we’re doing a really good job,” Matamoros said. “We’re forcing teams to the outside. We’re giving up low-percentage shots. It’s causing our goalies to be able to see the puck really well. Kirk played an unbelievable game again tonight. He made some really huge saves in some really key moments. When we made some mistakes, he was there to step up for our team and fix those mistakes for us and make big saves. That gives life to your team when your goalie makes a save that he shouldn’t make.”
Beaver Dam’s Dalton Jones had his shot redirected into the back of the net by a Cheavers’ player out in front to put the Golden Beavers up 3-0 with 1:34 left in the second period.
With 10.4 seconds left, Wesley Biel found Cremers who scored his second goal of the night to make it 4-0 heading into the second intermission.
“We came out strong in the second and scored three in the second,” Matamoros said. “We finished really strong in the second.”
You have free articles remaining.
The Cheavers didn’t score their first goal until 7:56 into the final period when Clayton Pfaff found Danny Ely for a goal on a 2-on-1 breakaway to make it 4-1.
“That’s the type of play you need to have to get going,” Greenwood said. “Unfortunately, we just couldn’t build off of that. That was a really good play. We knew that we just needed to put one behind this goalie to give us a chance to see how he responds to that. We just couldn’t really build off of that. Beaver Dam came back and put one in and shut down our momentum.”
That goal Greenwood was referring to was when Jones scored his second of the night on an unassisted goal at 13:23 of the third period. Then a minute later, Ian Conlin scored to make it 6-1.
The Cheavers did make it 6-2 when Nick Horzewski scored an unassisted goal with just 1:12 left in the game.
The Cheavers will host DeForest on Friday while Beaver Dam brings in Sauk Prairie on Thursday.
Matamoros said his team needs to learn to not have silly penalties because it could prove costly later in the season, especially against the Eagles on Thursday.
“They’re probably one of the tougher opponents we have on our schedule,” he said.
BEAVER DAM 6, REEDSBURG/WISCONSIN DELLS/MAUSTON 2
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dell/Mauston;0;0;2;-;2
Beaver Dam;1;3;2;-;6
First period: BD – Ben Cremers (Riley VanderHoeven, Ian Conlin), 9:45.
Second period: BD – Daniel Smolen (Riley VanderHoeven), 5:55, sh. BD – Dalton Jones (Connor Strasser), 15:26. BD – Ben Cremers (Wesley Biel), 16:50.
Third period: RWD – Danny Ely (CF Pfaff), 7:56. BD – Dalton Jones, 13:23. BD – Ian Conlin (Ben Cremers), 14:27. RWD – Nick Horzewski, 15:48.
Penalties: R 0-0, BD 4-8. Shots on goal: R 38, BD 28. Saves: R (Cooper Oakes) 22, BD (Kirk Davis) 36.
Connor Strasser and Michael Gomez
Daniel Smolen
Blocked shot
Clayton Pfaff.jpg
Trevor Slaght.jpg
Riley VanderHoeven.jpg
Ben Cremers.jpg
Ian Conlin.jpg
Ben Cremers 2.jpg
Beaver Dam bench.jpg
Dalton Jones.jpg
Thomas Pfaff.jpg
Wesley Biel.jpg
Connor Strasser 2.jpg
Connor Strasser.jpg
Ben Fish.jpg
John Thrasher.jpg
Danny Ely and Eli Uttech.jpg
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.