BOYS HOCKEY: Davis steps up as Beaver Dam crushes Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston, 6-2

“I don’t like getting outshot,” Matamoros said. “It’s one of our objectives is to outshoot the other team. They did a good job of moving the puck in the offensive zone tonight. We struggled at times to get it out tonight. We turned the puck over a lot at the blue line, inside and outside the zone. Those are things we need to correct in practice.”

Beaver Dam’s Ben Cremers scored directly off a faceoff just 9 minutes, 45 seconds into the game, but still, Matamoros felt his team came out slow and sloppy in the first period. He made it a point of emphasis to talk about in the first intermission.

Beaver Dam corrected those mistakes in the second period. Daniel Smolen scored a shorthanded goal when Riley VanderHoeven stole the puck at the Beaver Dam blue line and his pass put Smolen on a breakaway at 5:55 into the second period.

Beaver Dam completed four penalty kills without giving up a single goal between the first two periods and a big reason is because of Davis.