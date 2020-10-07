BOYS HOCKEY: Doug Kraft returns as Beaver Dam's head coach

Beaver Dam High School has a new prep boys hockey head coach and his name is a familiar one around town.
Doug Kraft was officially announced as the new head coach of the Golden Beavers on Tuesday and has plenty of experience around the Beaver Dam hockey scene. Kraft was an assistant coach for four years under former coach Chris Huebel until the 2017-18 season when Huebel stepped down. He also coached youth hockey for the Beaver Dam Hockey Association in Beaver Dam for eight years prior to coaching with Huebel.
“It’s a dream come true,” Kraft said. “It’s a program that I take great pride having been a part of in the past. I’m really looking forward to being a part of it again. It’s an excited time for both me and my family. We can’t wait to get back and get started, and to go on the journey with the boys.”
After Huebel stepped down, Jose Matamoros took over the Golden Beavers program the following two seasons. He led Beaver Dam to a 30-17-2 overall record and reached the WIAA Division 1 sectional final this past season. The Golden Beavers lost 2-0 to the eventual D1 runner-up Green Bay Notre Dame.
“Coach Jose and his staff did do a tremendous job the last two years and I’ve been following along like anybody else in the community,” Kraft said.
Kraft, on the other hand, left Beaver Dam to take control of a Stoughton squad that went 7-16 during the 2018-19 season and finished fifth in the Badger South Conference with a 4-8 record.
That was Kraft’s only season with Vikings before Franklin Energy, the company he works for as a program manager, transferred him to St. Louis to manage residential energy efficiency programs for utility in Missouri.
Meanwhile, the itch to coach hockey never left and not long after Kraft found himself coaching hockey at the youth level again. This time it was with St. Peters Spirit (organization changed name to St. Peters Hockey Club this season). Kraft said it’s the largest youth hockey club in Missouri that has well over 700 players participating.
“That experience has been great,” said Kraft, who coached a 14-and-under Bantam AA team for a season and was a month into coaching a squirt team of 9-year-olds called the Top 2011s before word got out that Matamoros had stepped down to take an assistant coaching position at Milwaukee Marquette in early September.
Kraft said he only took 24 hours to think about if he should apply for the coaching vacancy because he wanted to make sure his full-time job would allow him to.
“I had to get some things settled here in St. Louis to make sure I was able to pursue the opportunity,” he said. “As soon as I was cleared that I was to do that, I applied right away.”
“With the pandemic, my company hasn’t switched to full remote, but a lot of my work can be remote,” Kraft added. “That opportunity provided me the opportunity to come back to be able to coach the coach the team, keep my current position and work from Wisconsin.”
The earliest date a team can start practice is Nov. 16 and the earliest games can be held is Nov. 27. Kraft doesn’t have a lot of turnaround seeing as he was announced as the new coach on Tuesday and he's still in the process of moving from St. Louis back to Beaver Dam.
The good news for Kraft is the coaching staff (Gary Pashley, Grant DeMaa and Ross Damon) have all agreed to come back. Kraft has known Pashley for quite some time as they played and coached hockey at the youth and high school levels, which should help build relationships with the other coaches.
“I think that continuity is important for the players,” Kraft said. “The success they had (the last two years), that’s a resource I want to utilize. I’m excited to work with all three of them.”
For Kraft, having those three still on staff will only help continue the success Matamoros started during his time.
“Quite honestly, we want to build on it. The steps they took are steps that any program has to do to be competitive and be recognized. I think there’s a lot of energy around the program because of that,” Kraft said. “It’s going to interesting. I’m definitely going to work with the assistant coaches to have a better understanding of what they did to have that success to get the most out of the players.
“More than anything, it’s going to be connecting with the kids and having them understand we’re on the same page. I want the same things they want. I know they don’t want to take a step back. Our plan will be to implement some things I’ve got experience in, but we also to continue the path the program has been on the last few years.”
