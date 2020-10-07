BOYS HOCKEY: Doug Kraft returns as Beaver Dam's head coach

The earliest date a team can start practice is Nov. 16 and the earliest games can be held is Nov. 27. Kraft doesn’t have a lot of turnaround seeing as he was announced as the new coach on Tuesday and he's still in the process of moving from St. Louis back to Beaver Dam.

The good news for Kraft is the coaching staff (Gary Pashley, Grant DeMaa and Ross Damon) have all agreed to come back. Kraft has known Pashley for quite some time as they played and coached hockey at the youth and high school levels, which should help build relationships with the other coaches.

“I think that continuity is important for the players,” Kraft said. “The success they had (the last two years), that’s a resource I want to utilize. I’m excited to work with all three of them.”

For Kraft, having those three still on staff will only help continue the success Matamoros started during his time.

“Quite honestly, we want to build on it. The steps they took are steps that any program has to do to be competitive and be recognized. I think there’s a lot of energy around the program because of that,” Kraft said. “It’s going to interesting. I’m definitely going to work with the assistant coaches to have a better understanding of what they did to have that success to get the most out of the players.

“More than anything, it’s going to be connecting with the kids and having them understand we’re on the same page. I want the same things they want. I know they don’t want to take a step back. Our plan will be to implement some things I’ve got experience in, but we also to continue the path the program has been on the last few years.”

