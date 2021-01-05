BOYS HOCKEY: Early momentum helps Beaver Dam beat Baraboo/Portage

Both Beaver Dam and Baraboo/Portage entered Tuesday’s prep boys hockey game at the Beaver Dam Family Ice Arena with dueling 4-5-0 records.
On paper, the Golden Beavers and Thunderbirds looked evenly matched; however, a fast start in the first period was all it took for Beaver Dam to gain traction and it never looked back.
A goal in the first 7 minutes helped the Golden Beavers gain more than enough momentum to thump the Thunderbirds 4-2.
“We look at the stats and the records like anybody else,” Beaver Dam coach Doug Kraft said. “I thought it was about as evenly matched as a game could be; in terms of point leaders, period productions, special teams, goals for and goals against, it was the whole thing. We knew it was going to be a very close game. We were lucky to get the edge early. That gave us some confidence to run with it.
“We knew based on some of the games Baraboo has played this year that they weren’t going to slow down or back down. We knew they were going to play hard the whole way through. Certainly they did. Luckily for us, we got the cushion there in the third.”
The Thunderbirds couldn’t match the intensity level the Golden Beavers were bringing though.
“They hit a lot and we let that get to our heads for two period,” Baraboo/Portage coach David Clark said. “That’s not what good or great hockey teams do. We kind of figured out how to play our game in the third, but by that time it’s too late and you’re looking at a loss.”
The game’s first two goals came off the sticks of Beaver Dam’s Ian Conlin and Connor Strasser. Strasser assisted Conlin at 6:42 into the game. Then just 42 seconds into the second period, Conlin returned the favor by finding Strasser, who skated past the T-Birds’ defense and backhanded it through the legs of Baraboo/Portage goaltender Andrew Schaetzl.
“We just did a lot of passing tonight and we split them,” Conlin said. “That’s how we got our chances tonight.”
Schaetzl finished with 27 saves for Baraboo/Portage.
“The thing with Andrew, is he’s playing better as the year goes on,” Clark said of his goalie. “I know two of those goals he would really like back. Those are not him. He’s better than that already and he’s getting better than that.”
The T-Birds turned up the energy in the second period, outshooting Beaver Dam and finally hitting pay dirt when Luke Schweda found Peyton Sloan for a goal to cut the deficit to 2-1 at the 9:01 mark.
“They’re fast and physical,” Conlin said. “That’s what they’re good at. Sometimes we were (hesitant) but we just kept on playing. We were hesitant at times, but we still pulled through.”
The goal infuriated the Golden Beavers who peppered Schaetzl before ultimately breaking through. With 2:46 left in the period, Wesley Biel found Gavin Hearley by himself in front of Schaetzl, who didn’t have time to respond as Hearley scored on a wide open net to make it 3-1.
“That goal boosted our confidence in the win tonight,” Conlin said. “That was a beautiful pass by Wesley.”
Beaver Dam added some insurance in the third period when Jacob Lont fed Alex Woods for a goal just 4:18 in to make it 4-1.
Baraboo did cut the deficit to 4-2 with 5:01 left in the game when Campbell Koseor found the back of the net on a power play, but it couldn’t spark a late rally attempt.
“I thought they worked pretty hard in the third,” Clark said. “Beaver Dam is not a team you can bring it for 10 minutes and expect to win. They’re physical, they get on sticks, they get on your hands and know that line.”
Kraft said he couldn’t fault his goalie, Noah Banes, on the second goal as the netminder finished with 23 saves.
“The second one in particular, as a coach you can see it and think it might be coming,” Kraft said. “Everything collides in the middle and it was just traffic in the middle and the kid put a good shot on Noah. I wouldn’t necessarily say that was any kind of a soft goal. That would’ve been hard for any goaltender.”
Clark said he felt the Thunderbirds had more to give against the Golden Beavers.
“It’s just joining a list of what we can do better,” Clark said. “It’s too bad. We knew it was going to be a battle, but it’s just too bad when you know you had more and you know you let them get you off your game.
“I hope they remember what it feels like to regret a game,” Clark added. “Regret being off your game. Regret an effort level that was subpar from what I expect and what they expect, quite frankly.”
BEAVER DAM 4, BARABOO/PORTAGE 2
Baraboo/Portage 0 1 1 — 2
Beaver Dam 1 2 1 — 4
First period: BD — Ian Conlin (Connor Strasser, Logan Heim), 6:42.
Second period: BD — Connor Strasser (Ian Conlin), :42, sh. BP — Peyton Sloan (Luke Schweda), 9:01. BD — Gavin Hearley (Wesley Biel, Ian Conlin), 14:14.
Third period: BD — Alex Woods (Jacob Lont), 4:18. BP — Campbell Koseor (Carson Zick), 11:59, pp.
Penalties-minutes: BP 3-6, BD 4-8.
Saves: BP (Andrew Schaetzl) 27, BD (Noah Banes) 23.
