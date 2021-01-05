BOYS HOCKEY: Early momentum helps Beaver Dam beat Baraboo/Portage

Both Beaver Dam and Baraboo/Portage entered Tuesday’s prep boys hockey game at the Beaver Dam Family Ice Arena with dueling 4-5-0 records.

On paper, the Golden Beavers and Thunderbirds looked evenly matched; however, a fast start in the first period was all it took for Beaver Dam to gain traction and it never looked back.

A goal in the first 7 minutes helped the Golden Beavers gain more than enough momentum to thump the Thunderbirds 4-2.

“We look at the stats and the records like anybody else,” Beaver Dam coach Doug Kraft said. “I thought it was about as evenly matched as a game could be; in terms of point leaders, period productions, special teams, goals for and goals against, it was the whole thing. We knew it was going to be a very close game. We were lucky to get the edge early. That gave us some confidence to run with it.

“We knew based on some of the games Baraboo has played this year that they weren’t going to slow down or back down. We knew they were going to play hard the whole way through. Certainly they did. Luckily for us, we got the cushion there in the third.”

The Thunderbirds couldn’t match the intensity level the Golden Beavers were bringing though.