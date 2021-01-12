BOYS HOCKEY: Edgewood shuts out Beaver Dam, 5-0

The Crusaders scored just 3 minutes, 20 seconds into the game, when Nash Darragh put in a ricocheted shot by teammate Paul Sergenian.

The Crusaders went up 2-0 with 2:16 remaining, as Parker Murn’s shot, which didn’t leave the ice, from the blueline went between Beaver Dam goalie Kirk Davis’ legs for a power-play goal.

Beaver Dam’s offense couldn’t keep up in the second period, being outshot 15-4. One of them found the back of the net when Murn found Darragh for his second goal of the game to give the Crusaders a 3-0 lead with 2:31 remaining.

Beaver Dam picked up the intensity in the third period, outshooting Edgewood 7-5 in the first few minutes, but couldn’t get anything to go in.

Early on in the third, Beaver Dam’s Gavin Hearley had a shot that looked like it crossed the line, but the refs waved it off, as the net was knocked loose, keeping the Golden Beavers scoreless.