BOYS HOCKEY: Five Waupun players earn recognition in All-Badgerland Conference

Waupun also had two honorable mentions in the Badgerland Conference with senior forward Carter Schramm and senior defenseman Griffin Levey.

Schramm finished the conference season with three goals and three assists for six points, but overall had 19 goals and 21 assists for 40 points, which was third on the team.

“Carter Schramm has a really good season,” Jason Buchholz said. “He was very balanced. He was our leader of one of our top two lines. It’s hard to say we had a No. 1 line or No. 2 line. We had two really strong lines. Malachi and Jarrett were on one line pretty much all year and Carter Schramm was on our other line. He was able to anchor that. He had a lot of really good games this year. He scored a lot of game-winning goals and a couple were in crucial situations.”

Levey was a focal point on defense for Waupun according to Jason Buchholz. Level was fourth on the team during conference play with six points (three goals, three assists). Overall, he finished with 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists), which was fifth on the team.

“We pretty much played three defenseman most of the season,” he said. “Sometimes we had an extra defenseman back there to help them out, but he was on the ice quite a bit for a defenseman. He put up a good number of points as far as a defenseman goes.