BOYS HOCKEY: Five Waupun players earn recognition in All-Badgerland Conference

A sophomore for a hockey team doesn’t usually get as big of praise from a head coach unless he does something remarkable.
Well, the Waupun prep boys hockey team went 17-6-2 overall, 4-3-1 in the Badgerland Conference and made an appearance in the Division 2 sectional final game against conference champions and eventual state champs Fond du Lac Saint Mary’s Springs.
A big reason for that success was because of sophomore goalie Tyler Fromolz who was named to the second-team All-Badgerland Conference.
He was “really our only goalie on our team,” Waupun coach Jason Buchholz said. “Our backup goalie was a kid who played goalie most of his life. This year he was helping us out playing goalie. Tyler was crucial and our MVP of our team this year. He played goalie in every single game.
“If he would’ve went down being sick or injured, I think our team overall would’ve struggled without him probably more than any other player. He was definitely a key to our season being where we were at being ranked (fourth) in the state, making it to the sectional finals.”
Fromolz finished the conference season a 92.2 save percentage, blocking 212 of 230 shots on goal and had one shutout on the season. Teams averaged just 2.21 goals against Fromolz.
“If Tyler wasn’t there,” Buchholz said, “I don’t think we would be anywhere close to the numbers we were able to produce this year.”
Speaking of the numbers, Buchholz’s son and nephew, Jarrett Buchholz and Malachi Buchholz, put up some gaudy offensive numbers for the Warriors. As such, Badgerland coaches voted them as second-team forwards. They were also voted as honorable mention all-state by the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association.
“Those two together were able to really take control of games and dominate,” Jason Buchholz said. “They really played off of each other very well.”
Jarrett and Malachi played on the same line this year and finished the conference season with a team-high 17 points (11 goals, 6 assists). Overall, Malachi was second on the team with 66 points, but still led the Warriors with 44 goals and was second with 22 assists. His line-mate, Jarrett, led the Warriors with 70 points and 41 assists, and was second with 29 goals.
“Malachi was really able to put the puck in the net, which I think was really key to the points that Jarrett had because most of his career he was a pass-first kind of guy,” Jason Buchholz said. “He was able to set guys up and give them really good opportunities to score. This year, Malachi was able to put the puck in the back of the net and found confidence in that.
“Both of those two just continued to work game in and game out,” Jason Buchholz said. “Pretty much every game their names were on the scoresheet for scoring. The definitely had an excellent year with Malachi setting our single-season record for goals at Waupun and Jarrett setting the single-season record for assists in Waupun.”
Waupun also had two honorable mentions in the Badgerland Conference with senior forward Carter Schramm and senior defenseman Griffin Levey.
Schramm finished the conference season with three goals and three assists for six points, but overall had 19 goals and 21 assists for 40 points, which was third on the team.
“Carter Schramm has a really good season,” Jason Buchholz said. “He was very balanced. He was our leader of one of our top two lines. It’s hard to say we had a No. 1 line or No. 2 line. We had two really strong lines. Malachi and Jarrett were on one line pretty much all year and Carter Schramm was on our other line. He was able to anchor that. He had a lot of really good games this year. He scored a lot of game-winning goals and a couple were in crucial situations.”
Levey was a focal point on defense for Waupun according to Jason Buchholz. Level was fourth on the team during conference play with six points (three goals, three assists). Overall, he finished with 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists), which was fifth on the team.
“We pretty much played three defenseman most of the season,” he said. “Sometimes we had an extra defenseman back there to help them out, but he was on the ice quite a bit for a defenseman. He put up a good number of points as far as a defenseman goes.
“For a defenseman, that’s quite a few points when you’re only playing 25 or so games. He had a very nice season. He’s quick and shifty, and he could move the puck up the ice. He skates very well in certain situations.”
Overall, all five guys meant a lot for Waupun’s success this season according to Jason Buchholz.
“They were definitely the heart and soul of our team,” he said.
