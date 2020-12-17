BOYS HOCKEY: Ian Conlin ties school record, helps BD beat Appleton United 7-5

Ian Conlin was a man amongst boys for the Beaver Dam boys hockey team on Thursday night against Appleton United at Appleton Family Ice Center.
The senior had five goals and one assist to lead the Golden Beavers to a 7-5 victory over United at the Appleton Family Ice Center. His five goals tied the program's single-game scoring record and helped Beaver Dam snap its two game losing skid.
“He just seemed to have it right from the get-go,” Beaver Dam coach Doug Kraft said. “He was picking his spots, making good reads, creating separation and finding space. The first three goals were all right off the pass in the slot from Wesley Biel. There was a lot of chemistry on that line tonight, which included four assists from Gavin Hearley.
“Really great to be part of that.”
Conlin scored twice in the first period — both on the power play — and twice more in the second. The United stayed right with Conlin and the Golden Beavers however, as the two teams went into the second intermission tied at 4.
Conlin made sure to finish things off in the third as he tallied another goal and added an assist on the first of Biel's two goals to finish things off.
“The effort was high and the adjustments we’ve been working on in practice showed up,” Kraft said. “It was a great team win.”
Biel added three assists of his own while Gavin Hearley added four assists of his own. Beaver Dam goalie Noah Banes finished with 28 saves but didn’t finish the game. Kirk Davis finished the last four minutes of the game and had five saves.
The Golden Beavers will look to stay hot when they host the New Berlin Ice Force on Saturday.
BEAVER DAM 7, APPLETON NORTH CO-OP 5
Beaver Dam;2;2;3;—;7
Appleton North co-op;1;3;1;—;5
First period — BD: Conlin (Lont), 5:58 (pp); AN: Heindel (West), 6:11 (pp); BD: Conlin (Biel, Hearley), 12:11 (pp).
Second period — AN: Heil, 5:04; BD: Conlin (Biel, Hearley), 9:03; Conlin (Hearley), 12:45; AN: Heindel (Lemery), 13:36; Dahl (J. Christofferson), 16:11 (pp).
Third period — BD: Conlin (Biel), 2:59; Biel (Hearley, Conlin), 11:13 (pp); AN: J. Christofferson (Heil, E. Christofferson), 12:55 (pp); BD: Biel (Hearley), 16:14.
Penalties-minutes: BD 8-19, AN 5-10.
Saves: BD (Banes 28, Davis 5) 33; AN (Boone 13, Kelly 0) 13.
