BOYS HOCKEY: Ian Conlin ties school record, helps BD beat Appleton United 7-5

Ian Conlin was a man amongst boys for the Beaver Dam boys hockey team on Thursday night against Appleton United at Appleton Family Ice Center.

The senior had five goals and one assist to lead the Golden Beavers to a 7-5 victory over United at the Appleton Family Ice Center. His five goals tied the program's single-game scoring record and helped Beaver Dam snap its two game losing skid.

“He just seemed to have it right from the get-go,” Beaver Dam coach Doug Kraft said. “He was picking his spots, making good reads, creating separation and finding space. The first three goals were all right off the pass in the slot from Wesley Biel. There was a lot of chemistry on that line tonight, which included four assists from Gavin Hearley.

“Really great to be part of that.”

Conlin scored twice in the first period — both on the power play — and twice more in the second. The United stayed right with Conlin and the Golden Beavers however, as the two teams went into the second intermission tied at 4.

Conlin made sure to finish things off in the third as he tallied another goal and added an assist on the first of Biel's two goals to finish things off.