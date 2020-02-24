BOYS HOCKEY: Jarrett Buchholz, Malachi Buchholz deliver thrilling OT win for Waupun in sectional semifinals

But not to be turned away so easily, Waunake immediately answered back and with 3:35 to go in the period Danny Reis found the net to knot things back up.

That was the second time in the game that the two sides traded punches so quickly, with Reis giving his team a 2-1 lead midway through the second period only to have Casper Dahlke strike back 42 seconds later to tie the game at 2.

And it was Waupun that would deliver the final blow, with Malachi Buchholz’s goal coming on a pass from Jarrett Buchholz at the right point after Buchholz had intercepted the puck at the blue line.

“We were pounding them for a couple minutes there and then somehow Jarrett got the puck and he made a perfect pass to me, and I just had to do a couple dekes,” Malachi said. “I put it upper — got the water bottle off and I knew it was done.”

Waupun goalie Tyler Fromolz was peppered with 43 shots, but he was able to turn away 40 of them, including several near the end of regulation and in the first couple minutes of overtime in order to preserve his team’s chance at victory.

It helped that Waupun’s defenders in front of him made life hard on Waunakee.

