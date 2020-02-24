BOYS HOCKEY: Jarrett Buchholz, Malachi Buchholz deliver thrilling OT win for Waupun in sectional semifinals

WAUPUN — Back and forth. See-saw. A barnburner. A nail-biter. Etc.
Pick any cliché for a thrilling game, it fit what took place between the Waunakee and Waupun prep boys hockey teams in Monday night’s WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal at the Waupun Community Center.
It was a dandy.
“It was,” Waupun coach Jason Buchholz said. “This was a really high-paced game. It really had us on edge the entire game.”
Fortunately for Buchholz and his squad, there was a sigh of relief — not of despair — when it finally ended.
Malachi Buchholz’s goal from in front of the crease with 3 minutes, 35 seconds remaining in overtime sent the Warriors to a drama-soaked 4-3 victory, putting the program on the cusp of its first trip to the state tournament since 1990.
Second-seeded Waupun (19-6-2) needed to empty out everything it had in order to advance past third-seeded Waunakee (18-8-0), that’s for sure.
With 4:15 to go in the third period Griffin Levey flipped an awkward shot from the right point in toward the net, and with Jarrett Buchholz blocking goalie Hunter Beck right in front of the crease, the puck was able to bounce off the ice and over Beck’s left shoulder to give Waupun a 3-2 lead.
But not to be turned away so easily, Waunake immediately answered back and with 3:35 to go in the period Danny Reis found the net to knot things back up.
That was the second time in the game that the two sides traded punches so quickly, with Reis giving his team a 2-1 lead midway through the second period only to have Casper Dahlke strike back 42 seconds later to tie the game at 2.
And it was Waupun that would deliver the final blow, with Malachi Buchholz’s goal coming on a pass from Jarrett Buchholz at the right point after Buchholz had intercepted the puck at the blue line.
“We were pounding them for a couple minutes there and then somehow Jarrett got the puck and he made a perfect pass to me, and I just had to do a couple dekes,” Malachi said. “I put it upper — got the water bottle off and I knew it was done.”
Waupun goalie Tyler Fromolz was peppered with 43 shots, but he was able to turn away 40 of them, including several near the end of regulation and in the first couple minutes of overtime in order to preserve his team’s chance at victory.
It helped that Waupun’s defenders in front of him made life hard on Waunakee.
“We weren’t giving up a ton of quality shots. They had a few in the game, but I think we had a bunch of opportunities that we just missed,” Jason Buchholz said. “But I’ve got to hand it (to Waunakee), that team back-checked their butts off. They didn’t allow us to play with the puck in the slot really at all, and that’s usually where we’re really dangerous.”
Waupun struck first on a goal by Carter Schramm just 2:31 into the contest that snuck into the right corner just passed Beck’s left foot — although there was some controversy as to whether the puck actually went under the pipe, not around it, when the net appeared to lift off the ice.
The goal stood, however, and Waupun held onto that 1-0 lead the rest of the first period.
But Isaac Nett skated in front of the crease one-on-one against Fromolz right away off the opening face-off in the second period and was able to backhand a shot through the five hole to tie the game at 1-1.
It was an (again, insert cliché here) game the rest of the way, but once Reis made it 3-3 late to immediately regain momentum following Levey’s goal moments earlier, Waupun didn’t allow Waunakee to fully capitalize.
Instead, Waupun went back to work and made sure the pendulum would swing its way last.
“We have a lot of seniors this year,” Malachi Buchholz said, “and none of us wanted this to be our last game, so we just laid everything out there.
“We wanted to get it done — and we did.”
WAUPUN 4, WAUNAKEE 3 (OT)
Waunakee 0 2 1 0 — 3
Waupun 1 1 1 1 — 4
First period: Waup — Schramm (Gerritson), 2:31.
Second period: Waun — Nett, 0:12. Waun — Reis (Nett, Pasinato), 11:23. Waup — Dahlke (J. Buchholz, M. Buchholz), 12:05.
Third period: Waup — Levey, 12:45. Waun — Reis (Nett), 13:25.
Overtime: Waup — M. Buchholz (J. Buchholz), 4:25.
Saves: Waun 33 (Beck), Waup 40 (Fromolz). Penalties-minutes: Waun 3-6; Waup 3-6.
